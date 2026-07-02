Daytime TV Star Eric Braeden Has No Patience For Actors Who Bash Soap Operas

There's a long-held stereotype that movies are more prestigious than TV shows. With the advance of streaming, there's been a veritable small-screen renaissance that began around the early 2000s with shows like "Succession," and "Game of Thrones," which dominated the zeitgeist. But, what has largely been left behind in the debate is daytime television, like soap operas, which are assumed by many to be beneath both primetime TV and movies. And yet, it would be a grave error to think that soap operas don't require any level of skill and preparation. Just ask Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman, the iconic antihero on "The Young and the Restless."

It's a role that he's held since 1980, and the Emmy winner is not impressed with actors who don't take soap operas seriously. In 2025, Braeden was on the very first episode of the "Soapy" podcast, which is hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart, from "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Days of Our Lives," respectively. Rikaart brought up how some people who work on soaps, or even just daytime TV more generally, consider it a "training ground," which he really didn't appreciate, and Braeden heartily agreed with him.

"It's a stupid prejudice based on absolute ignorance," the actor asserted, in response to those who look down on his work. Eric Braeden, who grew up in Germany during World War II, also discussed how he'd personally received lackluster responses from colleagues when he shared that he was in a soap opera. But the "Young and the Restless" star pointed out that they're "all dead, or they're all gone, or they haven't worked in years," noting, "I'm still at it." In a business known for being fickle, a decades-spanning career is impressive.