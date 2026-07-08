5 Modern TV Shows That Are A Must-Watch If You Miss Family Ties

Created by and co-starring Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, along with Annie Murphy and the incomparable Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" takes the fish out of water trope and brings it to an extreme level. While the series may have more in common with "Green Acres," the elements it shares with "Family Ties" can be found on the edges. Like "Family Ties," a lot of the comedy in "Schitt's Creek" comes from differing generational and economic viewpoints. The once wealthy Rose family, suddenly finding itself trapped in a small town and living in a rundown motel, learns to see, for lack of a better term, "country folk" as their peers.

At the same time, Johnny and Moira Rose come to see their children, David and Alexis, as adults, as the two are forced to grow up and learn to live without the glitz, glamor, and privilege that come with being millionaires. While "Schitt's Creek" doesn't shy away from pointing out the oddities of the locals and the Roses, it also doesn't judge the characters for their peculiarities or initial biases. Instead, the series spends six seasons focusing on what makes everyone human and how we can all learn and grow together with plenty of laughs along the way. And while "Schitt's Creek" sadly came to an end after six seasons, there's more than enough laughs in each episode to keep fans rewatching for years to come.