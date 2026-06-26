King Charles' Reunion With Archie & Lilibet May Be Impacted By A Pivotal Photo Opp Moment

A big milestone seems to be approaching for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may be bringing their kids back to the U.K. even sooner than we thought, as rumors have been swirling that the young royals will be joining their parents for a July visit to their father's home country. King Charles III even offered to let them stay in one of his royal properties and is reportedly very happy at the thought of seeing his grandkids again for the first time in four years (according to The Sun). However, one snag could potentially impact the special reunion: a royal photo opp.

The British royal family loves a professional photo, and a June 25, 2026, report by Page Six questioned whether or not Charles' reunion with his second-born son and grandkids will be documented by royal photographers, and if such a picture would be published. This could pose a problem for the Sussexes, who have rarely shared photos of their children's faces since stepping down as working royals in 2020.

For example, when Meghan shared adorable pictures of Harry and Archie on the young royal's 7th birthday on Instagram on May 6, 2026, and when she posted a photo on Instagram of Harry hugging Archie and Lilibet on Father's Day 2026, the kids' faces were hidden. Both Archie and Lilibet had their heads turned away from the camera so all you could see was their striking red hair that matches their dad's. One may wonder if there will be friction between the king wanting an official portrait and Meghan and Harry wanting to retain their kids' privacy during their official visit.