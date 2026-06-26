Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison Shares Major Life Update: 'It's A New Chapter'
For decades, Cameron Mathison has been a familiar face on daytime TV on "All My Children" and "General Hospital." Hallmark fans will also recognize him; he starred in the "Murder, She Baked" movies and the Hannah Swensen movies that continued the franchise. Off-screen, Mathison has dealt with some serious difficulties. In July 2024, he announced that he and his wife, Vanessa Mathison, were ending their 22-year marriage. Tragically, just months later, Mathison lost his home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles, California. Since then, he's kept fans informed about his housing situation. Recently, he made a significant announcement. "Until we can rebuild in Altadena, we're purchasing a new house," Mathison explained on Instagram on June 26. "It's a new chapter."
The Hallmark star was full of gratitude, both for the apartment that had been sheltering them as well as the movers assisting with the big transition. Mathison even gave a quick tour of his new home, showing off a kitchen with lots of natural lighting and a big island. The spacious bedroom looked equally airy, with a large window to show off the California landscape. Mathison also made a point to show off some special pieces on his patio that had survived the fire.
Originally, Mathison didn't expect the wildfire damage would be so far-reaching. "Somewhere in my heart I didn't really believe that the house was going to burn," he informed Entertainment Tonight in January 2025. "We were 30 houses from the edge of the mountains."
Cameron Mathison has an important reason to rebuild
While Cameron Mathison was able to rescue some priceless items, like family photos, there were some sentimental items his family lost in the fire. He and his family also had a strong emotional attachment to the home itself. Since 2011, they spent a lot of time and effort to make it their forever home. Mathison has a tight relationship with his kids, Lucas and Leila Mathison, and their connection with the property is a big part of the reason his recent Instagram video emphasized rebuilding. "Leila said ... ironically four days ago that she wanted to raise her kids in that house," Mathison explained to Entertainment Tonight in January 2025.
He's noted that the loss of their home helped mend his relationship with his wife, Vanessa Mathison, after their breakup. Besides emotional support, Mathison relied on Vanessa as they began the post-fire recovery process. In addition, he's made a point to thank people on Instagram for helping him replace lost possessions. The Hallmark star particularly appreciated items that raised his spirits, like disco balls and holiday décor.
Besides looking through the wreckage for salvageable items, Mathison and his family spent time processing their grief at the site. "We sat in silence. We played music. We talked about memories. We laughed. We cried," he recalled to ABC News in 2025. "We did everything that we felt we needed to do to sort of begin the healing process and be ready for what the next chapter was."