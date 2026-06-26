Hallmark Alum Cameron Mathison Shares Major Life Update: 'It's A New Chapter'

For decades, Cameron Mathison has been a familiar face on daytime TV on "All My Children" and "General Hospital." Hallmark fans will also recognize him; he starred in the "Murder, She Baked" movies and the Hannah Swensen movies that continued the franchise. Off-screen, Mathison has dealt with some serious difficulties. In July 2024, he announced that he and his wife, Vanessa Mathison, were ending their 22-year marriage. Tragically, just months later, Mathison lost his home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles, California. Since then, he's kept fans informed about his housing situation. Recently, he made a significant announcement. "Until we can rebuild in Altadena, we're purchasing a new house," Mathison explained on Instagram on June 26. "It's a new chapter."

The Hallmark star was full of gratitude, both for the apartment that had been sheltering them as well as the movers assisting with the big transition. Mathison even gave a quick tour of his new home, showing off a kitchen with lots of natural lighting and a big island. The spacious bedroom looked equally airy, with a large window to show off the California landscape. Mathison also made a point to show off some special pieces on his patio that had survived the fire.

Originally, Mathison didn't expect the wildfire damage would be so far-reaching. "Somewhere in my heart I didn't really believe that the house was going to burn," he informed Entertainment Tonight in January 2025. "We were 30 houses from the edge of the mountains."