How Emily Deschanel Has Transformed Since Bones Came To An End
Early spring is usually a time for rebirth, but that is not the case when it comes to some scripted television shows. The popular FOX show "Bones" premiered in 2005, but the time came to wave goodbye to the series with dancing phalanges after 12 seasons on March 28, 2017. In the long-running show, Emily Deschanel played the main character of Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who was the face of the procedural drama for almost 12 years.
Deschanel's life has transformed since "Bones" ended; while the cancellation of the series was bittersweet, the show will always be a part of her life and career. The procedural drama's impact and Deschanel's role in it are still felt years after it ended, whether through inspiring an interest in science or simply through sharing "Bones" memes between fans.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Deschanel discussed the ending of "Bones" and how much her character meant to her. "I loved playing a character who is such a brilliant female in science who is also not shy about telling people about her brilliance, that has so many different ways of living her life," the actor gushed. Like her character, Dr. Brennan, Deschanel is multifaceted and has moved on marvelously.
Emily Deschanel struggled with finding a sense of purpose after the show ended
If you're wondering what happened to the cast of "Bones," Emily Deschanel, for instance, had a hard time moving on from the long-running show that cemented her fame. Her identity became tied to her character in a way that was hard to separate when the show ended. Deschanel even went two years without acting afterward and told Entertainment Tonight, "I needed time to decompress after doing 'Bones' and to have an exorcism [to] get the character, Brennan, out of my system, having played that character for so long."
The actor also discussed her post-show life in the podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," saying, "... [R]ight after 'Bones,' it was a huge transition." Deschanel further revealed that while she felt fine with "Bones" coming to an end and was happy to spend more time with her kids, going from filming most days to a life without cameras was a huge change that impacted her. "... I felt like I lost a big purpose in my life [when the show ended]," Deschanel said. Grappling with that sense of loss inspired her to find herself again as an actor, not just a character she once played. The cancellation of "Bones" also led to Deschanel becoming more intentional about future acting roles.
The 'Bones' actor landed a recurring role in another scripted television show
Like the stunning transformation of her sister Zooey Deschanel, Emily Deschanel has also evolved in her career and personal life. In 2019, Deschanel landed her first role since "Bones" came to an end in the TNT show "Animal Kingdom." The timing of Deschanel's return to television was intentional, and she purposely did not rush it. She starred as Angela in "Animal Kingdom" and portrayed a character far different from the forensic analyst she had played for several years. The "Bones" actor traded science labs for prison cells and lab coats for hoodies when she got involved on the other side of crime in her role as an addict and ex-con on "Animal Kingdom."
Deschanel explained to Entertainment Tonight what drew her to the role: "I thought it was interesting to play a character who just got out of prison and was a recovering addict." She continued and said that the plot is "... an interesting conversation to have about addiction and that issue in our country right now." The TNT show follows Angela as she tries to reconnect with the loved ones of her late best friend, a major crime family. Deschanel revealed to the news outlet that "Animal Kingdom" pushed her more as an actor than "Bones" ever did, since Angela is a more complicated character.
Emily Deschanel brought her dramatic acting skills to a podcast
"Bones" actor Emily Deschanel took on a new professional venture when she transitioned from screen to microphone for the podcast "Agent Stoker." And her dramatic acting skills proved just as sharp in podcast format. She joined the cast of "Agent Stoker," a paranormal thriller that follows an injured agent of the organization Night Brigade, who is working actively to track a potential apocalypse. The long-running weekly horror podcast launched in 2021 and is still ongoing as of mid-2026. Deschanel voices Rose de Galilei, the director of the Night Brigade in North America and a teleportation expert.
Deschanel is not the only well-known actor to voice characters on the paranormal podcast. Ato Essandoh from "The Diplomat," Amy Hill from "Magnum P.I.," and Chris Connor from "Altered Carbon" also voice characters in "Agent Stoker." The podcast series is not only a new venture for Deschanel but also marks an accomplishment in her professional career, as "Agent Stoker" has won the PopCon Podcast Awards multiple times. The show was voted the best horror and paranormal podcast in 2022 and 2023, as well as the best overall podcast and the best arts and entertainment podcast in 2024.
Emily Deschanel starred in a Netflix miniseries
By 2022, actor Emily Deschanel was well into her professional and personal transition after "Bones" ended. Deschanel played a doctor in the television miniseries "Devil in Ohio" that year, and the Netflix show marked a transition into a new kind of acting for her since the mystery thriller is based on a book inspired by true events. The aptly named horror show depicts satanic worshippers in Ohio and follows a teenager who escaped the cult and is taken in by a psychiatrist, Dr. Suzanne Mathis, played by Deschanel. The "Devil in Ohio" actor may not believe in the devil, but she was curious about the role nonetheless.
On an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Deschanel explained to the talk show host why she was interested in playing the psychiatrist on the Netflix show. "I've always had a fascination with cults ..." the "Bones" actor admitted. Deschanel also stated that her curiosity about why a doctor would bring home a patient and the fact that "Devil in Ohio" is based on real-life events interested her. To properly prepare for the role, the actor contacted psychiatrists beforehand as part of her research. As if a cult were not interesting enough, family drama adds another complex layer to the plot of the show. Deschanel told Entertainment Weekly, "I found it fascinating to kind of explore how fragile things can be, how fragile relationships can be, and families can be ..."
The 'Bones' actor was in multiple indie films
The untold truth about the Deschanel sisters is that while Zooey Deschanel grew up wanting to be on screen, her older sister, Emily Deschanel, did not. Despite acting not being her original dream, the "Bones" actor has clearly cemented herself as a successful actor. After the show ended, Deschanel did not stay confined to procedural dramas or take on similar television roles. Rather, in 2022, Deschanel ventured into another new genre when she was cast in the independent film "Continue".
In the movie, Deschanel played a psychiatrist for the second time in her career, and the timing coincided with her similarly titled role on "Devil in Ohio." While "Continue" did not have a cult aspect, it did explore a number of sensitive topics. The actor who played Dr. Brennan on "Bones" discussed the indie film in an interview with UPI. "It was really inspiring to me on a subject that not enough people talk about – mental health, suicide prevention and addiction," the actor stated. "I thought it was really important."
"Continue" was not the only independent film Deschanel starred in; the actor was also cast in the queer coming-of-age story "Big Boys" the following year. She played Nicole, the mom of a teenage boy, whose son, while on a camping trip with his cousin, falls for his cousin's boyfriend. In contrast to "Continue," Deschanel described "Big Boys" to Access Hollywood as "... a really lovely, positive film" (via Instagram).
Emily Deschanel reconnected with her 'Bones' character in a rewatch podcast
In 2024, Emily Deschanel got involved with another podcast and had a chance to reconnect with the character that helped shape her as an actor. Deschanel gave a positive spin to the word "bonehead" when she co-created the podcast "Boneheads with Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo" with the fellow "Bones" actor who played Daisy Wick. It is a chronological rewatch podcast that discusses the show episode by episode. Deschanel and Gallo are close friends in real life, starting from when they first met on the set of "Bones," and their warm friendship and open dialogue give the podcast an intimate feel.
Bonehead episodes also discuss topics like Deschanel's struggles with dyslexia and ADHD and feature co-stars and crew members, including Sarah Paulson and Hart Hanson, the creator of "Bones." The duo shares stories from set, reflects on past fashions, and explains lore about the show during the rewatch. Deschanel and Gallo also answer fan questions, like what famous actor auditioned for the role of Dr. Brennan's assistant, Zack Addy, and what musician surprised the cast of "Bones" on set. Although Deschanel has transformed since "Bones" ended, Boneheads gives her a chance to engage with her former character while being removed enough not to let the role consume her again.
Emily Deschanel focused more on her family
Although Emily Deschanel is more familiar with SAG-AFTRA than the FBI in real life, there are some overlapping details between the former "Bones" actor and the character she played on the show, namely her pregnancies. Her real-life pregnancies with her two children, Henry Hornsby and Calvin Hornsby, had to be written into the show, and the children got a taste of acting before they could even walk. Like her sister, Zooey Deschanel, the actor also used to bring her infant sons to set with her while she worked – see what the Deschanel kids have in common. Although she was never far away from her sons, after "Bones" ended, Deschanel cherished the extra time she had to spend with her two kids and husband, actor David Hornsby.
The timing of Deschanel's return to television in 2019 for "Animal Kingdom" and the character she played on the show were calculated career choices; the "Bones" actor did not want to be the face of another major show and instead prioritized her children when dipping her toe back into television. Deschanel said in her 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, "The last thing I wanted to do at this moment is to jump in and be the lead of a network show because I've done that and I know how demanding that is." She continued and explained, "I wanted to have time with my kids. I didn't want it to take too much time away from them."
The actor who played Dr. Brennan on 'Bones' pivoted to a new genre
Although there were elements of romance in Emily Deschanel's past acting roles, it was not until 2024 that she played the lead in a romantic film. However, the movie is not a typical fairy tale love story. The "Bones" actor starred in the science-fiction romance "ReEntry," a fitting title for her return to film. The movie was a genre pivot for the actor who had previously been defined by procedural drama roles.
The film "ReEntry" premiered at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana. In the movie, Deschanel plays Elenore, a woman looking for her missing husband, Lucas Bello, played by Sam Trammell. Set in parallel dimensions, the multi-verse romance depicts Bello's travels to a new reality and his return months later as a slightly different person, as if no time had passed.
"ReEntry" was an opportunity for Deschanel to play a character more emotionally motivated than her former "Bones" persona, Dr. Brennan, a logic- and facts-driven professional. The actor's role in "ReEntry" also proved that she had what it takes to succeed in independent films, as she did not need the backing of major networks, studios, or production companies to land lead roles.
Emily Deschanel has continued her animal rights' activism
While Dr. Temperance Brennan of "Bones" is a meat-eater who later transitions into vegetarianism, the actor who played her, Emily Deschanel, is a strict vegan, just like fellow actor Daryl Hannah (who has had a stunning transformation). The "Bones" actor has been a vegan for over two decades, and she raises her children in a mostly plant-based household. Deschanel's animal and environmental advocacy intensified when she became a mother and decided to show her children the benefits of a vegan diet. As such, she supports animal rights on various levels, including financially.
The "Bones" actor is also involved with animal nonprofits. In 2019, she was on the board of Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit in Los Angeles and New York that rescues farm animals. Deschanel also helped raise over $1 million for the non-profit foundation Mercy for Animals. In an episode of the podcast "Switch4Good" in 2019 called "Vegan Actress, Activist and Mom," Deschanel discussed her reasons for staying vegan. "Being healthy, being kind to animals, being kind to our environment, that's to me, the thing that motivates me the most," the actor said.
The 'Bones' actor starred in a television pilot
For years, Emily Deschanel was a figurehead associated with the Fox network since that was the home of "Bones." Part of her transformation after the show ended included branching out to a new television network: NBC. In January 2026, over a decade since the show that made her famous ended, Deschanel starred in and produced a pilot for a dramatic series inspired by Dr. Ann Burgess' real life and career as a criminal profiler. In the pilot, Deschanel plays Professor Georgia Ryan, the character based on Dr. Burgess.
Deschanel is a multitalented filmmaker; before the aforementioned show, she made her directorial debut on "Bones" when she spearheaded and produced Season 12, Episode 1. In an interview with CineMovie about the last season of "Bones," Deschanel said of her former co-star, David Boreanaz (see his complete transformation), "He's been so supportive of me directing ... it's been really nice" (via CineMovie). Coincidentally, Boreanaz also starred in an NBC pilot, a reboot of "The Rockford Files," so the pilot season was a reunion of sorts for the two.
While NBC has passed on Deschanel's untitled pilot as of June 2026, with her background as a long-running character and face of a scripted network show, fans hope it will find its home and mark her transition as an accomplished actor who is not defined by one show in her career but rather multiple criminal investigative dramas.