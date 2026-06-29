How Emily Deschanel Has Transformed Since Bones Came To An End

Early spring is usually a time for rebirth, but that is not the case when it comes to some scripted television shows. The popular FOX show "Bones" premiered in 2005, but the time came to wave goodbye to the series with dancing phalanges after 12 seasons on March 28, 2017. In the long-running show, Emily Deschanel played the main character of Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who was the face of the procedural drama for almost 12 years.

Deschanel's life has transformed since "Bones" ended; while the cancellation of the series was bittersweet, the show will always be a part of her life and career. The procedural drama's impact and Deschanel's role in it are still felt years after it ended, whether through inspiring an interest in science or simply through sharing "Bones" memes between fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Deschanel discussed the ending of "Bones" and how much her character meant to her. "I loved playing a character who is such a brilliant female in science who is also not shy about telling people about her brilliance, that has so many different ways of living her life," the actor gushed. Like her character, Dr. Brennan, Deschanel is multifaceted and has moved on marvelously.