The Stunning Transformation Of Daryl Hannah

It is not unusual for many children to act shy around people they don't know, but for actor Daryl Hannah, growing up, her intense shyness was a sign of something larger. Hannah's mother eventually took her to see a doctor, and the future actor was diagnosed with autism when she was 5, before the majority of people even knew the autism signs to look for in children.

The actor opened up about her diagnosis to People in 2013 and explained that when she was diagnosed, doctors suggested she be institutionalized and medicated, but her mother refused (via Today). In an interview on AXS TV in 2025, Hannah said, "I'm so thankful that she didn't [institutionalize], because I'd probably still be there today if she had" (via Facebook). Not knowing how to handle her condition caused Hannah to feel isolated, which affected her studies, so she was temporarily taken out of school for about a year and moved with her family to Jamaica so she could safely exist in her own world for a time.

Although Hannah never wanted to be in the spotlight, she loved movies and decided to pursue acting, even though autism prevented her from attending her own movie premieres and other Hollywood events. When she was first coming up in the movie industry, the actor hid her diagnosis from movie executives, but autism did not stop her from becoming a star.