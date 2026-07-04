This Actor Had A Hard Time Working With Annette Bening On Dutton Ranch

You'd think working on a franchise like "Yellowstone" that has spawned an entire cinematic universe's worth of spinoffs would mean the cast could probably phone it in and treat it like any other paycheck gig. But Taylor Sheridan takes his sprawling cowboy empire seriously (we still haven't forgotten about cowboy camp and how the actors train for the "Yellowstone" universe), and so do the cast members. For Finn Little, who reprises his role as Carter — the unofficially adopted son of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler — on "Dutton Ranch," that bar proved stressful enough to catch him unawares, especially when he finally shared a scene with an acting legend. Filming with a five-time Oscar nominee would test anyone's nerve, and Little explained how it got to him.

There's a moment in the first season of "Dutton Ranch" where Carter meets and shakes hands with the Dutton family's new rival Beulah Jackson, portrayed by the iconic Annette Bening. That scene proved the hardest to film for Little. "I had one scene with her," he told People in June 2026. "Man, I wish I could say it went better. Something was wrong with me that day."

On paper the scene was easy enough to nail in one take. Carter was supposed to shake Beulah's hand and exchange names. In practice, Little's nervous system decided to stage a little mutiny and ruin every take. "I don't know what it was. I had dry mouth or something. I had one line with her, and every single take I ... couldn't get it out," he continued. Little is pretty keen to change that on-screen first impression, though: "Hopefully, I get another chance to prove myself next season." The young actor should take heart, because even Bening herself was apparently a starstruck fan when she joined the production.