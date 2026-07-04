Christina Haack's Ex Tarek El Moussa And Her New Beau Have An Unexpected Budding Bromance
Anyone who religiously watches HGTV and keeps up to date on the personal lives of the network's stars knows the story of the El Moussa-Haack family has had a lot of twists and turns. Following the premiere of their reality series "Flip or Flop" in 2013, the then-married Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack quickly became one of HGTV's biggest power couples. However, the two would end up getting divorced several years into the show's run. And while there have certainly been bouts of drama between the exes since then, Haack has not only maintained a working relationship with Tarek, but she's even formed a close friendship with his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek has evidently decided two can play that game if his budding bromance with Haack's new beau, Christopher Larocca, is anything to go on.
Haack, herself, has actually been married and divorced two times since her split from Tarek. And while her most recent divorce from third husband Josh Hall taught her a lesson about not rushing into marriage, she's definitely not giving up on love. Haack was first publicly linked to Larocca in January 2025, with the two hard-launching their romance the following month. Now, Larocca seems to be getting along quite well with his girlfriend's first husband and co-star, which even came as a surprise to Haack. In June 2026, Haack took to Instagram Stories (via Realtor.com) to share a screenshot from a group chat featuring a photo of Tarek and Larocca enjoying a game of pool together. "My boyfriend and Heather's husband having a boys night 'offline' wasn't on my bingo card," she wrote.
Christopher Larocca is joining Christina Haack and the El Moussa's on HGTV
Perhaps one of the most shocking developments in the El Moussa-Haack saga was the creation of "The Flip Off," an HGTV show starring Christina Haack, ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Granted, the show, which premiered in January 2025, is a competition series pitting Haack against the El Moussas in a battle for house-flipping supremacy. But if you think a two-on-one contest sounds a little unfair, you'd be right. It was originally supposed to be two-on-two, with Haack's third husband, Josh Hall, by her side. However, Haack and Hall broke up early in production, leaving the former to go it alone.
That being said, it seems Haack will get a second chance at a fair fight in Season 2 of "The Flip Off," with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, joining the fray. Of course, that also means Larocca's bromance with Tarek may be put to the test if they're forced to compete against one another on television. Then again, considering the fact that Haack and Heather's friendship survived Season 1, they probably don't have too much to worry about — as long as everyone only punches above the metaphorical belt, so to speak.
At any rate, Haack opened up about Larocca joining her and her ex-husband in the HGTV world during a March 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We are just getting started. Unfortunately, I do not have much to tease yet, we just started filming, but so far so good, it's gonna be very fun," Haack said, adding that Larocca will "be involved a little bit."