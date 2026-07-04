Christina Haack's Ex Tarek El Moussa And Her New Beau Have An Unexpected Budding Bromance

Anyone who religiously watches HGTV and keeps up to date on the personal lives of the network's stars knows the story of the El Moussa-Haack family has had a lot of twists and turns. Following the premiere of their reality series "Flip or Flop" in 2013, the then-married Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack quickly became one of HGTV's biggest power couples. However, the two would end up getting divorced several years into the show's run. And while there have certainly been bouts of drama between the exes since then, Haack has not only maintained a working relationship with Tarek, but she's even formed a close friendship with his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek has evidently decided two can play that game if his budding bromance with Haack's new beau, Christopher Larocca, is anything to go on.

christinahaack/Instagram

Haack, herself, has actually been married and divorced two times since her split from Tarek. And while her most recent divorce from third husband Josh Hall taught her a lesson about not rushing into marriage, she's definitely not giving up on love. Haack was first publicly linked to Larocca in January 2025, with the two hard-launching their romance the following month. Now, Larocca seems to be getting along quite well with his girlfriend's first husband and co-star, which even came as a surprise to Haack. In June 2026, Haack took to Instagram Stories (via Realtor.com) to share a screenshot from a group chat featuring a photo of Tarek and Larocca enjoying a game of pool together. "My boyfriend and Heather's husband having a boys night 'offline' wasn't on my bingo card," she wrote.