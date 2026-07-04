Jamie Lee Curtis Looks So Different Without Her Signature Short Hair
Jamie Lee Curtis has become the poster child for the pixie cut thanks to decades of keeping her hair cropped short. The Oscar-winning actor has gone through many stunning hair transformations over the years, but Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed on Instagram in 2025 that the pixie is the look she favors most. "It gives me a confidence that I never had in my life," she revealed. But what some fans may not know is that there was actually a time before the "Freaky Friday" star rocked short hair. In fact, Curtis only chopped her locks off in the early '80s, after her breakout role in "Halloween."
As the actor recalled, in 2021, on British talk show "Lorraine," "Very early on in my career, I had a perm, and then had to dye my hair for a movie, and it burned my hair off my head. And the first time I cut my hair short, I went, 'Oh, oh, my God. Oh wow, I look like me.'" But the picture above, taken before the newcomer found her signature hairstyle, shows how different she looked with longer locks. It was taken in 1979, the year after "Halloween" was released in theaters. It certainly made Curtis look more traditional than the edgy short-hair look for which she's since become known.
Jamie Lee Curtis is an advocate for aging naturally
The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star is a big proponent of aging gracefully, including the fact that she has long stopped dyeing her hair, with Jamie Lee Curtis embracing her grays instead. She's also among the many celebs over 50 who have shared makeup free moments online and looked simply stunning. The prolific performer has admitted to having a plastic surgery procedure around her eyes back in the 80s, to combat bagginess, but Curtis has since warned her daughters and other women not to make the same mistake. "Don't mess with your face," she opined on the "Today" show in 2022.
"Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine," Curtis continued. Notably, the "A Fish Called Wanda" star also disclosed that the procedure ultimately led to her narcotics addiction, which lasted until 1999, when she took control and eventually got sober. Though Hollywood tends to push out female actors as they get older, and especially as they start to look older, Curtis has continued to thrive. She won her first Oscar at 64 and, in the years that followed, appeared in Emmy-winning show "The Bear," hit indie "The Last Showgirl," and highly-anticipated follow-up "Freakier Friday."
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