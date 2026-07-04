Jamie Lee Curtis Looks So Different Without Her Signature Short Hair

Jamie Lee Curtis has become the poster child for the pixie cut thanks to decades of keeping her hair cropped short. The Oscar-winning actor has gone through many stunning hair transformations over the years, but Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed on Instagram in 2025 that the pixie is the look she favors most. "It gives me a confidence that I never had in my life," she revealed. But what some fans may not know is that there was actually a time before the "Freaky Friday" star rocked short hair. In fact, Curtis only chopped her locks off in the early '80s, after her breakout role in "Halloween."

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As the actor recalled, in 2021, on British talk show "Lorraine," "Very early on in my career, I had a perm, and then had to dye my hair for a movie, and it burned my hair off my head. And the first time I cut my hair short, I went, 'Oh, oh, my God. Oh wow, I look like me.'" But the picture above, taken before the newcomer found her signature hairstyle, shows how different she looked with longer locks. It was taken in 1979, the year after "Halloween" was released in theaters. It certainly made Curtis look more traditional than the edgy short-hair look for which she's since become known.