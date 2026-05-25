Celebs Over 50 Who Shared Makeup-Free Moments Online & Looked Simply Stunning
In a Kardashian world where looksmaxxing rules and social media influencers get paid for trading on their beauty, it's refreshing to see some celebs over 50 skip the glam and share makeup-free moments on social media. Many of these celebs spend their lives on film and television sets caked in makeup and baked in key lights. Sometimes their evenings consist of glamour-filled red-carpet affairs like award ceremonies and movie premieres, where heavy makeup is just part of the fantasy.
However, many of these over-50 A-listers revel in the moments when they can go fresh-faced and filter-free. Aging isn't a dirty word, and more and more women are embracing their next chapter. One celeb called aging a "privilege," and another felt that it was an "honor." These famous women proudly posted their gorgeous au naturel makeup-free pics on Instagram and reveled in the feeling of clean, fresh skin. It's a refreshing sight to realize that celebs are not always picture perfect; they are just like us common folk. Take a look at their relatable wrinkles and see the evidence of a life spent laughing.
Drew Barrymore thinks that aging is a privilege
In 2025, Drew Barrymore turned 50, and instead of getting Botox, she embraced her age.
"The Wedding Singer" actor's Instagram page is filled with makeup-free pics. In one post, she wrote, "Of course I have lines on my face." In another Barrymore wrote, "How beautiful is it that smile lines are physical evidence of all the times we have smiled." In an Instagram reel, Barrymore said, "Aging is a privilege. It is not something to fear."
Jennifer Aniston called wearing no makeup in Cake dreamy and empowering and liberating
Jennifer Aniston is picture perfect makeup-free. In 2022, the "Friends" actor hoped her famous curly locks could stand up to the weather. She captioned the bare-faced Instagram pic, "Okay, Humidity..."
In many of Aniston's roles, she plays glamorous characters. However, in her against-type, Oscar buzzworthy performance in "Cake," the actor played a drug addict in chronic pain. She skipped the makeup chair except to have her character's face scars applied. Aniston called going au naturel, "so fabulous — so dreamy and empowering and liberating" (via Us Weekly).
Julia Roberts said we live in a dysmorphic society
Over the years, we've seen the evolution of Julia Roberts' hair. What we have not seen is her face become unrecognizable because of plastic surgery.
In 2010, Roberts talked to Elle about aging. "It's unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don't even give themselves a chance to see what they'll look like as older persons," said Roberts. "I want to have some idea of what I'll look like before I start cleaning the slates. ... Your face tells a story ... and it shouldn't be a story about your drive to the doctor's office."
Pamela Anderson aims to challenge beauty standards in Hollywood
Perhaps no celebrity has embraced the makeup-free revolution more than Pamela Anderson. Her Instagram is filled with barefaced images, whether she is working in her garden or getting ready for the red carpet. Pamela Anderson's best makeup-free looks yet have redefined what it means to be a sex symbol over 50.
The actor appeared on the cover of People magazine in 2023, totally glam-free. The cover story read, "No makeup, no rules, no regrets." Despite her natural beauty, Anderson had insecurities about her looks growing up. "I never thought I was pretty," she told People.
Gwen Stefani sent a makeup-free pic to her beau
Gwen Stefani showed a makeup-free look in a 2020 post on Instagram. She originally took the pic for her beau, Blake Shelton. "I was laying there, I just got in bed and I was like, 'Maybe I'll send a picture to Blake,'" she told People. "You just start fooling around with it. I actually had a new camera on my phone and I just took that picture."
The "Just a Girl" singer eventually found a winner. "I probably took about 10. That one looked cute and I was like, 'I'll just post it,'" she added.
Naomi Watts lives her everyday life makeup-free
Naomi Watts is ready for her close-up. In 2016, Watts posted a fresh-faced picture of herself on Instagram with bare glowing skin and her hair up in a towel. The Aussie beauty was getting ready for the Academy Award ceremony that evening, when her husband Liev Schreiber's film "Spotlight" was up for multiple Oscar awards.
"I'm pretty much makeup-free and in jeans, T-shirts, and sweaters," she told NewBeauty magazine (via Page Six). "I'm not even very good at actually doing my own hair or my makeup, and I'm one of those people who walks out the door with wet hair all the time."
Alyssa Milano posted a no-makeup selfie on her 50th birthday
Alyssa Milano is making the early-morning selfie sexy again. The "Who's the Boss" alum celebrated her 50th birthday in a 2022 Instagram post with a fresh-faced look that included New York Yankee pride and a sly smile. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," wrote Milano. "I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings."
She added, "I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time."
Julianne Moore regularly posts makeup-free selfies
Julianne Moore celebrated summer in a 2025 Instagram post that read "August." She's sporting a black bikini and the fresh-out-of-the-water look. Julianne Moore makes aging look easy in these makeup-free photos found on her social media.
"I think we should just stop talking about it," she told Modern Luxury regarding aging. "There is no positive or negative. It simply is." The Oscar winner added, "The only way that you can be where you are and appreciate what you have is to be in that moment and not think about what's next or always think about 'I wish it was yesterday.'"
Gwyneth Paltrow loves not wearing makeup
Gwyneth Paltrow is a regular poster of the stripped-down look. In a 2025 Instagram post, the Goop founder shared several mirror selfies. She captioned it "in honor of tomorrow's podcast guest," which was "Gossip Girl" actor and fashion and lifestyle influencer Kelly Rutherford.
"I've never been a makeup person really," she told People in 2020. "I always love not wearing makeup. For me, makeup has always meant that I'm going to work." In the same interview, she also said, "I think part of [not wearing makeup] is because I was always a little bit of a tomboy. I like the feeling of having clean skin."
Jennifer Lopez says it's okay to go makeup-free
In 2021, Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfect skin in an Instagram reel. In the video, the international superstar was having her eyebrows done by Anastasia Soare, aka The Brow Queen.
Jennifer Lopez's most stunning makeup-free moments are regular features on her beauty page. "When I go makeup-free in my videos, it is really about letting people know that it's OK," Lopez told People. "I love being fully made up and looking glamorous ... But there's also just you with no makeup on and without all of the embellishments and that is just as beautiful."
Halle Berry challenges perceptions of aging
Halle Berry often posts makeup-free pictures on social media. In 2026, the Academy Award winner shared a pic on Instagram of her lifting weights. She wrote, "Got my mind right and my body is following!"
In 2023, when Berry was 56 years old, she spoke at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. She talked about sensitive topics like women's health and mental health. Afterward, she spoke with Women's Health. "I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way," said Berry. "I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old."
Michelle Pfeiffer is excited about the roles she's getting
Makeup-free photos of Michelle Pfeiffer are head-turning. In 2023, Michelle Pfeiffer reached 3 million Instagram followers and celebrated with a sans-makeup selfie. "3M followers. Thank you all for hanging out with me here!!" she wrote on Instagram.
"For me, I hit a point when it was hard, and then I got over that hump and it was incredibly liberating," Pfeiffer told Elle Canada. "Especially in my work, where sometimes you go from leading lady to grandmother, there's this sort of no man's land where you just feel irrelevant. ... I'm actually really excited about the roles that I'm getting now."
Cindy Crawford has an intense skin care routine
Cindy Crawford's skin care and wellness routine is no joke. Her daily morning tasks include red light therapy and a workout. It's easy to see from her many au naturel Instagram pictures that all the work is helping to maintain her glowing skin. One of her cutest makeup-free Instagram posts came in 2018 when she posted a selfie with her dog.
"If we're lucky we get to age," she told People. "That is a privilege. But it's also very daunting for women [to think], 'Okay, what's going to happen?' With skin care, my approach has been 'age-maintenance.'"
Salma Hayek did not wear makeup for People's Beautiful Issue
In 2023, Salma Hayek posted three fresh-faced pictures on Instagram of her vacation to Wadi Rum, Jordan. She is bathed in sunlight and surrounded by red rocks. She captioned the images, "Inhaling the magic of Jordan🇯🇴."
Hayek went sans makeup for People magazine's "Beautiful Issue" in 2020. "Normally, when you don't [wear makeup], it's because you're in a situation where you don't feel the pressure to look your best," she told People. "There's a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone."
Paulina Porizkova won't do antiaging promotional campaigns
Paulina Porizkova is a regular poster of bare-faced social media pictures. In 2021, the supermodel shared a no-glam selfie. She wrote on Instagram, "No make up no hair. As done by super talented makeup and hair peeps. Talk about minimalist."
In 2025, Porizkova re-signed with Estée Lauder as a brand ambassador. However, she made sure that her new contract stated that she would not endorse products with "antiaging" jargon. "I will not do 'antiaging,'" she told Agist. "And I actually almost walked away from the contract. Because of a jar — something like Revitalizing Supreme Youth Power.'"
Gabrielle Union-Wade did a no-makeup shoot for People magazine
In 2018, Gabrielle Union-Wade took to social media with a barefaced look that defied age. She wrote on her Instagram, "Fresh from my facial with @skinbytatum No makeup. No filter. Just freckles and a taste for chocolate."
"I feel most like myself without makeup," she told People while doing a makeup-free shoot. "It's how my friends and my husband and my loved ones appreciate me most. I think makeup can be a mask ... This is my face, and I'm okay with it ... I'm at an age where I have zero F's to give."
Kelly Ripa frequently posts about her skin care routine on Instagram
Kelly Ripa posts makeup-free pictures of herself from time to time on social media. The talk show host often uses the platform to discuss her skin care routine.
"Aging gracefully is a lie, and nobody tells you that," Ripa told Glamour in 2022. "And what does that even mean? I keep saying, 'If people are aging gracefully, why do I have so many skin care products in my cabinet?'" Ripa admits to having had Botox done but stresses the importance of prevention. Her elaborate skin care routine includes cleansers, sunscreen, and moisturizer. "Now it's all about prevention," she added.
Danica McKellar posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram on her 50th birthday
What better way to start your 50th birthday than with a makeup-free selfie? Danica McKellar took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. "Woke up feeling so blessed on this next trip around the sun," she wrote. "So grateful to God for healthy family & friends, for a career I love, and for all of you!! Let's goooooo! #nofilter #nomakeup #ThisIs50."
The "Wonder Years" alum and math whiz has made posting a barefaced birthday selfie an annual tradition. In 2023, she called the posts "obligatory."
Michelle Obama thinks she's more vibrant than she's ever been
Michelle Obama posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram to celebrate her 57th birthday. The former first lady wrote, "I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments."
When Obama hit her 60s, she was ready to start a new journey. As she said during a 2025 interview with People, "I'm as vibrant as I've ever been. My kids are grown and launched, they are healthy and happy. My husband is doing just fine."
Elle Macpherson says that beauty comes from within
In 2020, Elle Macpherson posted a fresh-faced selfie on Instagram with the ocean at sunset behind her. She captioned the image, "Soft sunsets."
In a 2018 article in Get the Gloss, the Aussie supermodel wrote about how she takes care of her skin. "I'm not a big facial person but I do love a massage," Macpherson revealed. "I've learned that beauty is not skin deep but comes from within, so to keep my complexion looking youthful and blemish-free I nourish it first with nutrition, sleep, lots of water, and exercise."
Jamie Lee Curtis posted a glamour-free selfie
In 2025, the then-66-year-old Jamie Lee Curtis posted a close-up, glam-free selfie on Instagram. The "True Lies" actor used the platform to address the things we all see when we look in the mirror, even A-list Hollywood actresses.
"[T]he truth is that we all wake up and look in the mirror and when we do, we're looking at the problem and the solution and the possibilities and right now I'm feeling hopeful and happy and very much here with all of you trudging our road of happy destiny, together!" Curtis wrote.
Helen Mirren posted a glam-free pic to raise funds during COVID
Many of us took a makeup-free approach when in quarantine during COVID. In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Dame Helen Mirren used her Instagram account to ask followers to donate to a British COVID charity. The actor sported an un-chic bedhead and a makeup-free face. She wrote, "In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support."
Mirren is no stranger to a barefaced look. The Oscar winner has even been known to strut the streets of New York City au naturel.
Sutton Foster celebrated her 50th birthday with a no-makeup selfie
Sutton Foster marked a half-century of life with a makeup-free selfie. The Tony Award-winning Broadway star captioned an Instagram pic, "Oh hey 50."
On the actor's series "Younger," Foster plays a 40-something divorced mom who poses as a 26-year-old in order to land a job. "I think I have a very realistic view of getting older in this industry," Sutton told Coveteur. "It is an interesting thing because as Sutton, I do not feel the need to hold on to my youth. I'm totally secure with getting older and even aging. It's such a delicate thing."
Trisha Yearwood wants to age as naturally as possible
In 2021, Trisha Yearwood posted juxtaposing images on Instagram. In one, the country star was all glammed up for a photo shoot, and in the other, she was makeup-free after a workout.
Yearwood talked about aging in a 2021 interview with NewBeauty. "I love the look of women who age gracefully. It doesn't mean you don't ever get Botox, it just means that you try to age as naturally as possible, and that's my goal," she said. The "How Do I Live" singer added that she's not obsessed with how she looks.
Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated turning 52 by going makeup-free
In 2024, Tracee Ellis Ross welcomed another trip around the sun with a barefaced, big-hatted picture on Instagram. The "Black-ish" star captioned the image, "Hello 52! Working on my birthday ain't so bad. Thank you for all the wishes & love."
"I don't understand the obsession with antiaging," she told Glamour. "I think it is an honor to age, and so many people shy away from it and don't want to tell their age. ... This obsession with youth that we have in our world is confusing to me because I wouldn't go back if you paid me."