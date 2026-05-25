Celebs Over 50 Who Shared Makeup-Free Moments Online & Looked Simply Stunning

In a Kardashian world where looksmaxxing rules and social media influencers get paid for trading on their beauty, it's refreshing to see some celebs over 50 skip the glam and share makeup-free moments on social media. Many of these celebs spend their lives on film and television sets caked in makeup and baked in key lights. Sometimes their evenings consist of glamour-filled red-carpet affairs like award ceremonies and movie premieres, where heavy makeup is just part of the fantasy.

However, many of these over-50 A-listers revel in the moments when they can go fresh-faced and filter-free. Aging isn't a dirty word, and more and more women are embracing their next chapter. One celeb called aging a "privilege," and another felt that it was an "honor." These famous women proudly posted their gorgeous au naturel makeup-free pics on Instagram and reveled in the feeling of clean, fresh skin. It's a refreshing sight to realize that celebs are not always picture perfect; they are just like us common folk. Take a look at their relatable wrinkles and see the evidence of a life spent laughing.