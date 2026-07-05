HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Journey To Becoming A Daytime TV Talk Show Host

In 2011, Jonathan Scott and his twin brother, Drew Scott, rose to fame with the debut of their TV show, "The Property Brothers." The gig initially started as a solo opportunity for Drew. Happily, he was able to get Jonathan involved, and they created a winning concept that lasted eight years and launched multiple spin-offs. While Drew was the one considering a solo TV hosting job long before the Property Brothers' HGTV fame, now it's Jonathan's turn. In June, the talk show "Better! with Jonathan Scott" was announced as being in the early stages of development for CBS. If the pilot is picked up, the show will air in fall 2027.

Jonathan has plenty of experience as a talk show guest, including shows like "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show." In those situations, Jonathan and Drew typically appeared together, although Jonathan made a solo call to "Live" during a COVID-19 pandemic-era episode. "It's funny how so many people think twins have to be together, have to do everything together," Drew informed "Today" in 2024.

Jonathan seems like a natural host, and he doesn't have to have his brother with him to have a lively conversation. "The most important part for me has always been connecting with people," Jonathan explained in a June Instagram post about his new project. In response, Drew couldn't help razzing his 4-minute-older brother. "Is this going to be a talk show where every episode is 5 hours long?" Drew wondered. "Because when you start talking ... you don't stop!"