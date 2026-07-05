HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Journey To Becoming A Daytime TV Talk Show Host
In 2011, Jonathan Scott and his twin brother, Drew Scott, rose to fame with the debut of their TV show, "The Property Brothers." The gig initially started as a solo opportunity for Drew. Happily, he was able to get Jonathan involved, and they created a winning concept that lasted eight years and launched multiple spin-offs. While Drew was the one considering a solo TV hosting job long before the Property Brothers' HGTV fame, now it's Jonathan's turn. In June, the talk show "Better! with Jonathan Scott" was announced as being in the early stages of development for CBS. If the pilot is picked up, the show will air in fall 2027.
Jonathan has plenty of experience as a talk show guest, including shows like "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show." In those situations, Jonathan and Drew typically appeared together, although Jonathan made a solo call to "Live" during a COVID-19 pandemic-era episode. "It's funny how so many people think twins have to be together, have to do everything together," Drew informed "Today" in 2024.
Jonathan seems like a natural host, and he doesn't have to have his brother with him to have a lively conversation. "The most important part for me has always been connecting with people," Jonathan explained in a June Instagram post about his new project. In response, Drew couldn't help razzing his 4-minute-older brother. "Is this going to be a talk show where every episode is 5 hours long?" Drew wondered. "Because when you start talking ... you don't stop!"
Jonathan has an eclectic résumé
Jonathan Scott's had some pretty diverse jobs over the years. In addition to being a child entrepreneur with his twin, Drew Scott, he also worked as a magician for a time. More recently, one of Jonathan's solo ventures was the 2020 documentary "Power Trip." Years in the making, the project was highly personal. "When I decided to power my home with the sun, I had no idea that a simple solar install would become a search for truth," Jonathan explained in the film's trailer on Instagram.
Jonathan's years on "The Property Brothers" will also serve him well in his career as a talk show host, since he's a master at going with the flow. Although he and Drew cringed at their first episode of the iconic series, their main beef was a lack of spontaneity. Fortunately, they successfully advocated ditching the script. "They let us do one take our way and that's what ended up becoming the show," Drew recalled on the twins' YouTube channel in 2024.
In 2026, their spinoff show, "Property Brothers: Under Pressure," provided Jonathan with crucial training to emotionally interact with guests as a future talk show host. In one episode, the twins helped people recovering from wildfire damage. Simultaneously, Jonathan was involved in a big project for his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel (whose family was affected by the same disaster). "I think knowing that we're going through the same thing at the same time was good for them," Jonathan explained to People.