Princess Anne's Most Worn Accessories Through The Years

Princess Anne is all about rewearing favorite pieces and this includes her accessories. The Princess Royal is famous for holding onto her wardrobe and putting it to good use decades later. In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Anne addressed her penchant for sustainable fashion, jokingly saying "because I'm quite mean." While Anne is self-deprecating when it comes to speaking about her approach to repeats in her wardrobe, there are a few crucial reasons why fans have seen the princess don the same accessories over and over again.

For one, many of Anne's accessories are spectacular pieces from the British royal collection. From her historic brooches to her signature tiaras, these jewels are priceless. As a key member of the royal family, it makes perfect sense that Anne continues to incorporate these important and sentimental additions in her ensembles. Secondly, Anne is famously a very thrifty member of the royal family, so if something works for her, she's not likely to go replace it just for the sake of buying something new. Anne explained that this thrifty spirit came from her parents. "A good suit goes on forever. Economy is bred into me," she said, according to Hello! Magazine. "My parents believe that things are not to be wasted." Anne's healthy philosophy of waste not, want not has led to some charming repeats in her glamorous accessories.