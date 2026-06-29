Princess Anne's Most Worn Accessories Through The Years
Princess Anne is all about rewearing favorite pieces and this includes her accessories. The Princess Royal is famous for holding onto her wardrobe and putting it to good use decades later. In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Anne addressed her penchant for sustainable fashion, jokingly saying "because I'm quite mean." While Anne is self-deprecating when it comes to speaking about her approach to repeats in her wardrobe, there are a few crucial reasons why fans have seen the princess don the same accessories over and over again.
For one, many of Anne's accessories are spectacular pieces from the British royal collection. From her historic brooches to her signature tiaras, these jewels are priceless. As a key member of the royal family, it makes perfect sense that Anne continues to incorporate these important and sentimental additions in her ensembles. Secondly, Anne is famously a very thrifty member of the royal family, so if something works for her, she's not likely to go replace it just for the sake of buying something new. Anne explained that this thrifty spirit came from her parents. "A good suit goes on forever. Economy is bred into me," she said, according to Hello! Magazine. "My parents believe that things are not to be wasted." Anne's healthy philosophy of waste not, want not has led to some charming repeats in her glamorous accessories.
Princess Anne's horse brooch is a repeated favorite
Princess Anne loves jewelry and loves horses, so her delicate gold horse brooch makes perfect sense. The princess wears the darling accessory often, pinning it on her coats to add a jolt of glamor and equine spirit. When Anne attended the Gold Cup Day of the Cheltenham Festival in London on March 14, 2025, she pinned her horse brooch at the center of her green jacket, styling it with other pins on the side. Later, on January 25, 2026, Anne attended the Sunday service at St Peter's Church on the Sandringham Estate wearing a blue coat, red scarf, and her trusty horse pin as the sole embellishment.
Like her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Anne is an avid rider. Anne began riding as a child and began competing in horse shows when she was 11. She went on to become the first ever British royal selected for the British Olympic team, and competed in the 1976 Olympics. As any regular rider knows, riding can come with its fare share of injuries, and Anne has survived some scary horse riding accidents. But the tough lady rallied through and has continued to ride. Even in the 2026 Trooping the Colour ceremony, Anne joined the festivities on horseback. It's no wonder her horse pin makes repeated appearances.
Princess Anne's sporty shades are a big thing for her
No accessory is quite as quintessential to Princess Anne's style as her sporty shades. While pairs of orange-tinted sunnies might not seem very royal at first glance, there's something really compelling about Anne's repeated wearing of them. Clearly, she doesn't care if they look regal, and her ongoing confidence means that she can pull them off. However, it's worth noting that her insistence on wearing shades, even with formal attire, has landed the look on a list of the most inappropriate outfits that Anne has ever worn. Not everyone loves that particular style on the princess.
While it's not everyone's cup of tea, Anne's love of sporty sun protection is a mainstay for the princess. When she attended day one of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on May 14, 2026, Anne rocked her Adidas shades with a green tweed jacket and a colorful neck scarf. Two years earlier, she was seen wearing them at a Royal British Legion service of commemoration event.
Anne refuses to trade in her sporty shades for something more chic, and we've come to love them on the Princess Royal. They are a key part of her unique, unapologetic style. Even Vogue had to pay homage to Anne's shades, calling her an unlikely style icon in eyewear.
Princess Anne loves the Festoon tiara
Princess Anne regularly pulls out the famous Festoon tiara for special occasions. The delicate, antique-style tiara was a gift to Anne in 1973 from the World Wide Shipping Group to honor her christening of the tanker World Unicorn. Set in platinum and studded with diamonds, the tiara is estimated to be worth around $4 million. Anne wore the tiara for a series of portraits to mark her 23rd birthday, so the tiara has been in Anne's private collection for decades.
While $4 million is an eye-watering sum, the princess does get a lot of use out of it. In July 2017, she wore the tiara during the Lord Mayor's Banquet for a state visit from the King and Queen of Spain, King Felipe and Queen Letizia. She wore it again in July 2025, when President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron joined the royal family at Windsor Castle for a State Banquet. On an even more sentimental note, Anne lent the tiara to her daughter-in-law, Autumn Kelly, for her 2008 wedding to Anne's son, Peter Phillips.
Royal women typically only wear tiaras for specific, white-tie events and for state banquets and coronations, so it's not like Anne can whip it out as often as her horse broach or sporty shades. However, judging from her love of casual attire, it doesn't seem like she'd want to anyway.
Princess Anne's gold loop brooch is a common accessory for her
Princess Anne frequently wears a significant, gold brooch. Dubbed the Gold Ribbon Brooch, the special piece is made of gold that's crafted to loop like a ribbon and has a dozen diamonds. It's one of the oldest pieces in Anne's jewelry collection, and she was first seen wearing it in 1969. Since its debut, Anne has pulled it out over the years for special occasions. While visiting Caen, France, on June 5, 2024 to honor veterans from World War II and mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Anne paired the gold brooch with a navy jacket and other gold jewelry.
Anne wore the brooch again on May 22, 2026 in Athens, Greece while visiting with the Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Crete. Since her late father, Prince Philip, hailed from Greece, it's clear that the trip was a meaningful one for Anne, and her choice to bring the brooch counts as one of many times that the royals sent subtle messages with their jewelry.
According to Tatler, the origin story of the brooch is unknown. It may have been given to Anne as a gift or it may have been something she commissioned herself. Whatever the case, it's clearly a very sentimental and important piece to the Princess Royal as she loves to wear it and does so often.
Her three-strand pearl necklace is a favorite of the Princess Royal's
Princess Anne often wears a special necklace featuring three strands of pearls. The piece of jewelry actually has a very sentimental backstory, which is likely why the Princess Royal is so frequently seen wearing this necklace. King George VI gave the necklace to his daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, and the piece was made from family heirloom pearls. The necklace was one of Elizabeth's favorite pieces of jewelry, unsurprising since it was a gift from her dad. It's estimated that the pearl necklace is worth around $1.3 million. Obviously, the royal family doesn't skimp when it comes to gifts for each other.
When the queen died in September 2022, Anne inherited the necklace and has worn it continuously after her mother's passing. In June 2024, Anne attended the Royal Ascot and styled her pearl necklace with her gray suit and decorated hat. Her beloved horse pin also made an appearance. Again in July 2025, Anne styled the pearl necklace with a blue dress and a sapphire brooch when she attended the Household Division Musical Spectacular in London. Clearly, everything looks good with those pearls.
Princess Anne loves a jaunty neck scarf
Princess Anne makes the most of colorful neck scarves, and over the years, she's worn the same style over and over again. On July 12, 2024, Anne attended the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships in Gloucester, England. For the occasion, Anne chose a green blazer with a dark hat and very simple gold studs. To add a little color to her outfit, she wore a bright scarf tucked under her jacket.
A few weeks later, on July 28, 2024, Anne attended the Olympic Games in Paris and opted for a navy blazer with what looked to be the same, simple gold studs. She wore a similar neck scarf worn long down her torso to give her outfit a festive flourish. Anne is certainly a living example of stylish ways to wear a silk scarf in the summer. This isn't always easy to pull off, since scarves are more frequently used in cold weather to add an extra layer of warmth. But Anne's subtle embellishment shows that a light scarf can lift an outfit even in the middle of July.
Princess Anne has reworn the famous Meander Tiara
Princess Anne's Meander tiara is another beloved piece with a sentimental backstory. The piece, also known as the Greek Key Tiara, originally belonged to Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, also known as Princess Andrew of Greece. The Greek design of the tiara makes a lot of sense in this light. While the exact details are unclear, the belief is that Princess Alice received the tiara in 1903 as a wedding gift. Then in 1947, Alice gave it to Queen Elizabeth II as a gift on her wedding day when Elizabeth married her son, Philip. Then Elizabeth gave it to her daughter, Anne, in 1972. While Elizabeth was never photographed wearing the Meander tiara, Anne has worn it many times.
In 1974, Anne was photographed in a car with her husband, Captain Mark Phillips, wearing the Meander tiara with a white gown and several other pieces of jewelry. Again, in 1988, Anne wore the tiara at a banquet during the Norwegian state visit in London. She styled it with a blue gown and the yellow ribbon of the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II. Touchingly, in July 2011, Anne also lent the tiara to her daughter, Zara Phillips for her wedding to Mike Tindall. It looked gorgeous on Zara, and in the most stunning royal wedding tiaras ranked, the Meander tiara enjoys a coveted spot.
She pulls out her gold, nautical brooch from time to time
Princess Anne repeated wears a special, nautical-themed brooch. The gold piece, made to look like ropes tied together, also features delicate rubies and pearls. The charming brooch was a gift to Anne, as Alf Grant, the Scottish jeweller who made it, explained its origin. "I was commissioned to design and make a brooch for the Princess Royal as part of her 40th birthday and [for] her visit to Helensburgh yacht club for the opening of their new clubhouse in June 1990," Grant told told Hello! magazine. Grant explained that the yacht club inspired the brooch's nautical theme. "I [chose] a reef knot made from nine-carat yellow gold wire formed into a rope, Scottish freshwater pearls [to] represent the Scottish connection, and rubies to mark her 40th birthday," he added.
Anne has worn the brooch repeatedly over the years. In March 2004, Anne joined her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the Offices Of Women's Education In Building to celebrate International Women's Day, and Anne paired the brooch with her green jacket. Even two decades later, Anne is keeping the brooch in her rotation. In February 2024, Anne pinned the brooch on her red jacket while speaking at a rugby league reception to honor their fundraising efforts for the Motor Neuron Disease Association.
Anne frequently pulls out a dramatic pearl choker
Princess Anne has an impressive pearl collection. One of her special pieces is a four-strand pearl necklace with a floral clasp decorated in blue and silver gemstones. According to Tatler, Anne first wore the necklace in 1979 when she attended the BAFTAs. At the time, Anne styled the necklace with a matching bracelet.
Since the first sighting of the peal necklace, Anne has worn it myriad times. In 2014, she wore it to the Royal Ascot, pairing it with a blue jacket and a sensational pink hat. Not to be missed were her pearl-drop earrings and her array of brooches. She wore the same necklace again at the Royal Ascot in June 2019. This time, she wore it with a dark jacket. Again, Anne accessorized with additional brooches, proving that even a pearl choker isn't enough on its own.
Princess Anne re-wore her engagement brooch
Princess Anne has reworn a gold and diamond flower brooch for years. According to Hello! magazine, the exact origin story is speculative. The belief is that the brooch was a gift to the princess on her 18th birthday from her mother, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, or possibly her grandmother, the Queen Mother, because the first time she was spotted wearing the brooch was in 1969 en route to Paris.
Anne then chose the brooch as a key part of her engagement photos. She posed on May 30, 1973 with fiance Mark Phillips in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, her neck scarf secured with the accessory. While the marriage didn't last, the brooch sure did. After finding lasting love with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, whom Anne married in December 1992, Anne continued to wear the brooch, proving that its sentimentality was not linked to her first marriage. She sported the gold, floral brooch again on March 9, 2026 when she attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Set against Anne's emerald green jacket, it looked stunning even 50 years later.
Princess Anne's boater bucket hat gives her a casual moment
It's not all gold brooches and crown jewels for Princess Anne. The salt-of-the-earth princess also repeatedly wears bucket hats. Hey, everyone needs sun protection however they can get it, even the royals. The Princess Royals' casual bucket hat has become a frequent part of her off-duty ensemble, along with those sick, sporty shades. Anne loves practical, weather-protective headwear. Don't we all?
Anne has worn the bucket hat for decades. On August 6, 2006, Anne was all smiles when she attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park with a cream hat featuring green lining. Years later, Anne cheered on her daughter, Zara Tindall, when she was competing in the dressage portion of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 6, 2022. It was the same date at the same event, but almost 20 years later, with nearly the same hat. Even her simple gold stud earrings looked almost identical at both events. Anne is clearly all about consistency. She showed her chill style with a striped button-down shirt and a woolen red vest.
Princess Anne often goes for the Aquamarine Pineflower tiara
Princess Anne can drop her trusty bucket hat and slip into a tiara like nobody's business. One of her all-time favorites is the iconic Cartier Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara. The tiara was made in the 1930s by Cartier, having been commissioned by King George VI as a gift for his wife, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, to mark their 15th wedding anniversary. The sumptuous crown features aquamarines in emerald cuts fashioned in platinum to replicate a pinecone shape.
The Queen Mother didn't wear the tiara often, and in 1973, she gifted it to her granddaughter, Princess Anne, in honor of Anne's first wedding. Anne altered the tiara by shortening the sides and removing the diamond and aquamarine center. She had these extra pieces made into a brooch and necklace. The tiara was now much more functional, and Anne has worn it frequently. On July 12, 2017, Anne was photographed wearing the tiara on her way to the State Banquet to honor the Spanish State visit. Anne wore the tiara again on December 3, 2024, for the state banquet to mark The Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the U.K. On both occasions, Anne wore the dark blue Order of the Garter Riband draped across her chest along with the Royal Family Orders of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III fastened in yellow and white ribbons. The blue sash matched the aquamarine of the tiara perfectly.
The Princess Royal loves delicate pearl strand choker necklaces
It's clear that Princess Anne loves both chokers and pearls. The princess opts for the same pearl choker again and again, even at events that are decades apart. In December 1991, Anne wore a multi-strand choker made of seed pearls during her official tour of Qatar. Fittingly, she paired the necklace with pearl earrings and a bold, blue striped coat.
Historically, pearls have been the royal family's jewelry choice when in mourning. The trend started with Queen Victoria, who decided to wear pearls after the death of her husband, Prince Albert; she made this decision based on the logic that pearls were less ostentatious than gems and seemed like a more subdued choice. So when Anne attended the funeral of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma on June 27, 2017, she made the richly historic choice to wear a three-strand pearl choker fastened with a gold clasp along with simple pearl studs. The simple pearls looked stately against Anne's black beret and black jacket, a fitting ensemble of funeral attire.