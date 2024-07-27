Princess Anne's Scariest Horse Riding Accidents

It's no secret that Princess Anne and other notable members of the Windsor family have enjoyed horseback riding for years. Queen Elizabeth II fell in love with the sport from the first moment that her grandfather, King George V, took her to the stables. She showed so much enthusiasm that the king bought her a Shetland pony named Peggy for her fourth birthday. From there, Elizabeth would go on to develop a lifelong passion for racehorses.

As a mother, Elizabeth was not known to be particularly hands-on, but she did makes sure that her only daughter, Anne, had the chance to explore the joys of riding. By the age of 11, the young princess was known to gallop across palace grounds. As she got older, Anne began to participate in equestrian competitions, guiding her horses over natural obstacles and tricky terrain as well as artificial jumps. Her former rival, Clare Balding, told the Daily Mail that she was as much of a competitor as anyone else. In the locker rooms, "she changed alongside us and did not expect any special treatment," Balding said.

During competitions, though, Anne stood out for her fearlessness. Over the years, she attempted some truly challenging jumps — and even got the chance to compete at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. That being said, Anne's bravery often bordered on daring, if not reckless, and she fell off her horses many times — both at home and during competitions.

