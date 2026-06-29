Long-Awaited Reunion Between King Charles, Archie, And Lilibet May Be Over Before It Starts

If you were among those of us hoping to see the royal family feud finally come to an end this summer, we may have gotten slightly ahead of ourselves. Prince Harry's forthcoming return to the U.K. was shaping up to be one of the best royal moments of 2026. Among other things, King Charles III was reportedly thrilled to see Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie during the upcoming trip, and he even offered to house the whole Sussex family on a royal property for the duration of their stay.

The Duke of Sussex has long made it clear that he's ready to bury the hatchet and end the bad blood between him and his extended family. And yet, there is one area in which Harry doesn't seem comfortable compromising: His family's safety. From the sounds of it, this could put the royal defector's plans for a trip back to his home country in jeopardy. Harry will be returning to the U.K. next month to prepare for the upcoming Invictus Games.

But will Meghan Markle and their two children be joining him, marking the family's first trip across the pond since 2022? That depends entirely on security. Now that Harry's appeal for law enforcement to guard where they'll be staying has been rejected, the big reunion may not be in the cards after all. But the prince isn't giving up hope just yet. He's reportedly trying to regroup and find a means of keeping his wife and children safe from prying eyes and potential threats in the absence of assistance from the government.