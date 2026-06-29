Long-Awaited Reunion Between King Charles, Archie, And Lilibet May Be Over Before It Starts
If you were among those of us hoping to see the royal family feud finally come to an end this summer, we may have gotten slightly ahead of ourselves. Prince Harry's forthcoming return to the U.K. was shaping up to be one of the best royal moments of 2026. Among other things, King Charles III was reportedly thrilled to see Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie during the upcoming trip, and he even offered to house the whole Sussex family on a royal property for the duration of their stay.
The Duke of Sussex has long made it clear that he's ready to bury the hatchet and end the bad blood between him and his extended family. And yet, there is one area in which Harry doesn't seem comfortable compromising: His family's safety. From the sounds of it, this could put the royal defector's plans for a trip back to his home country in jeopardy. Harry will be returning to the U.K. next month to prepare for the upcoming Invictus Games.
But will Meghan Markle and their two children be joining him, marking the family's first trip across the pond since 2022? That depends entirely on security. Now that Harry's appeal for law enforcement to guard where they'll be staying has been rejected, the big reunion may not be in the cards after all. But the prince isn't giving up hope just yet. He's reportedly trying to regroup and find a means of keeping his wife and children safe from prying eyes and potential threats in the absence of assistance from the government.
Meghan and Harry won't budge on protecting their two children
As a source explained to The Guardian, in the wake of news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wouldn't be afforded police protection during their upcoming visit to the U.K., "Their plans to see family [and] friends [...] have been pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour." The insider described the Duke of Sussex as completely "distraught" at the notion that 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet might be put in harm's way as a result. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for keeping their children out of the public eye. Despite being famous, we don't even know what Archie and Lilibet's faces look like — a luxury the Sussexes' move to California afforded them.
This trip will certainly put the spotlight on their family and could jeopardize the royal defectors' hard-earned privacy. Even so, Harry reportedly remains hopeful that the big reunion will happen. "He's looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will," the source clarified. They continued, "The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane. He won't put his children through that."
Only time will tell if the prince will be able to have the best of both worlds, but one thing is clear: If Meghan and Harry's two kids don't have complete privacy, it will not happen.