The Best Royal Moments Of 2026 (So Far)

2026 is sure to go down in history for more reasons than one. Just like it has for the rest of us, plenty has transpired already this year for the British royal family. So, what better time than now to take a look back at the special moments royal watchers have enjoyed the most since the year began, and think about what's still to come?

Every year, we expect to see the members of the monarchy attend special occasions and engage with the public at royal events. 2026 has been no different, and as always, it's made for some sweet and special moments for lovers of the royal family. We all got to see the Walses' adorably coordinating outfits at Trooping the Colour, we noticed the kids looking more grown-up than ever, and we even got to watch King Charles III let loose a bit. Perhaps most importantly, though, we saw the cracks within the royal family begin to come together, indicating that the wounded family bond may finally be healing. All in all, from an outside perspective, 2026 has been a good year for the royals so far. And, from the looks of it, it's only going to get better from here.