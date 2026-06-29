Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Are Reportedly Going Through A Rough Patch Over This One Thing

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman's slow-burning friends-to-lovers romance has reportedly hit a bump in the road. Globe reported that the former co-stars of "The Music Man" on Broadway are clashing over Jackman's desire to move back to his native Australia, while Foster would prefer to stay in New York City. "Sutton's idea that they could just keep being this cozy little Broadway couple and work on their theatre projects indefinitely is proving to be a fantasy," a source told the publication. "Hugh is always going to be a citizen of the world and he's always going to need regular check-ins back in Australia."

The alleged rift between the actors purportedly involves more than just different visions of their future. Jackman and Foster both have children with their exes — whom they split from in 2023 and 2024, respectively — but the "Sheep Detectives" star has adult children while Foster's daughter is still in elementary school in New York. According to Globe, both families are based in New York, so Jackman would always make visits back, but his parenting duties don't compare to Foster's.

The couple's relationship has been messy from the start, considering it allegedly began as an affair that had more fallout than many realized. Now, it appears they're waking up from a whirlwind romance that included a PDA-packed Met Gala appearance after going public in 2025. Of course, picking a place to live is an important and sometimes complicated decision that could potentially break up any couple. However, that's not the only issue that Foster and Jackman are supposedly facing.