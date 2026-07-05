The Evolution Of George Harrison's Beard, In Photos
Before there was Taylor Swift, there were the Beatles. Four kids from Liverpool, England, became the biggest stars in the world and, in less than a decade, changed the course of music, fashion, and celebrity history forever. The actions of the Fab Four — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — continue to reverberate through pop culture to this day. Without them, it's hard to imagine any current musicians or bands would exist.
And while he wasn't the focus during the band's time at the top, George Harrison has gained more and more respect for his artistry over the years. His guitar work with the Beatles, as well as the few songs he wrote and sang with the band, have become fan favorites, and his solo work has been reevaluated, with his 1970 album "All Things Must Pass" being considered by many to be the best solo work of any of the former Beatles. Harrison's evolution as an artist can be followed via his music, and it can also be examined by looking at his facial hair. The "Here Comes the Sun" singer changed up his look along with his musical stylings, helping fans get an idea of where his mind was headed and what his overall mood was.
George Harrison was a beard-free boy
While it isn't exactly surprising that George Harrison didn't have a face covered in hair when he was 15, it is a good place to start. Before John Lennon entered the picture, Harrison and Paul McCartney were already friends.
Here, McCartney (who shared the above photo from about 1958 on Instagram) and Harrison are joined by their friend Ivan Vaughan. Vaughan, who went on to be a teacher, is the one who introduced McCartney to John Lennon, really kicking things off and setting up a future no one could have dreamed up. But at this point, Harrison's cheeks were baby soft.
The Beatles' hair became a fashion sensation, but the beards were a long way off
The first time the Beatles sent shockwaves through the fashion world was when every guy tried to get the same moptop the Fab Four shared. While it would still be years before any of the members even showed off some stubble, this haircut still caused a stir with older generations complaining that the look was too long for men to wear. According to Life Magazine, one English headmaster proclaimed, "This ridiculous style brings out the worst in boys" (via Smithsonian Magazine). The moptop was just the start of how George Harrison and his bandmates would help create the look of the 1960s.
George Harrison wore a fake beard before growing a real one
In the Marx Brothers-esque movie "Help!," the Beatles are forced to go on the run as a cult chases Ringo Starr, looking to get their sacrificial ring back. Among the wacky hijinks the boys get into, they are at one point forced to wear disguises that include big, fake beards. Perhaps George Harrison's false mutton chops were what convinced him to quit shaving and give real facial hair a try. It's also hard to ignore that John Lennon's costume included round glasses — a look he would later adopt.
The Beatles all grew mustaches for Sgt. Pepper
"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was a major shift for the Beatles, both in terms of music and facial hair. For the first time, all four members showed off mustaches to go along with their nifty outfits.
George Harrison, always one to find a way to sneak in his own identity, brought the ends of his mustache down to his jawline. This look, called a horseshoe, is usually associated with being tough. Some notable examples would be Hulk Hogan and Samuel L. Jackson in "Pulp Fiction."
George Harrison grows his first beard in 1967
Among their many accomplishments, the Beatles are also credited with inventing the music video. In 1967, they made a promotional video for their song "Strawberry Fields Forever," where fans could get a good look of George Harrison's beard (seen above).
While a bit wispy under the lip and shaved into a bit of a chinstrap, the look would hint at where Harrison was heading. A year earlier, Harrison had made his first trip to India, and in a year he would bring his bandmates there, changing their lives — and their music — forever.
George Harrison grew his beard out just before leaving the Beatles
Seen here with a group of Hare Krishna in August 1969, George Harrison had grown his beard (and his hair) out a bit more. Harrison's interest in spirituality would become a major part of his life and work its way into his music with songs like "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," which he recorded with the Beatles, as well as solo tunes "My Sweet Lord" and "Beware of Darkness."
When this photo was taken, the Beatles were already in the process of breaking up. Harrison had left the group in January of that year, though he returned a few days later. Later that year, John Lennon would walk away from the Beatles, kickstarting their permanent split.
George Harrison's beard hit epic lengths in 1970
In 1970, George Harrison released "All Things Must Pass," his first post-Beatles album. The black-and-white cover showed Harrison, surrounded by garden gnomes, sitting on a stool in a field wearing rain boots, jeans, a jacket, and a beaten-up hat. His hair is long, going well past his shoulders. Hidden by the shadows and his hair is an equally luscious beard.
Other photos from the time show just how full his beard was. This would be the high point of facial hair for the musician who wrote "Taxman." After this, Harrison would cut it back.
George Harrison tried the Farrah Fawcett look with a mustache
By the late 1970s, George Harrison had gotten rid of the beard, but, as seen in this 1978 pic, kept the mustache. He also became a big fan of Formula 1 racing during the decade, and, from the looks of his feathered chair, was taking style advice from Farrah Fawcett.
The decade itself was a wild one for Harrison, and it came to a close with him attending and performing at his ex-wife Pattie Boyd's wedding to his best friend. And while he would continue to play with different styles of facial hair, Harrison would never grow another beard.
George Harrison went back to his cleancut look
This photo, taken around 2000, shows George Harrison returning to his earliest style. The face is so cleanly shaven, it looks like there's never been a hint of stubble, let alone a beard, on that punim. And while the hair isn't as high as it was 42 years earlier when he was just a kid hanging out with Paul McCartney and Ivan Vaughan, it still has some lift to it.
Here, Harrison is the clean-shaven man who was a Beatle, a Traveling Wilbury, and, most importantly, a father. Sadly, Harrison would pass away in 2001, but his legacy will continue to shine bright light on the world. And that amazing beard will never be forgotten.