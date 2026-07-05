The Evolution Of George Harrison's Beard, In Photos

Before there was Taylor Swift, there were the Beatles. Four kids from Liverpool, England, became the biggest stars in the world and, in less than a decade, changed the course of music, fashion, and celebrity history forever. The actions of the Fab Four — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — continue to reverberate through pop culture to this day. Without them, it's hard to imagine any current musicians or bands would exist.

And while he wasn't the focus during the band's time at the top, George Harrison has gained more and more respect for his artistry over the years. His guitar work with the Beatles, as well as the few songs he wrote and sang with the band, have become fan favorites, and his solo work has been reevaluated, with his 1970 album "All Things Must Pass" being considered by many to be the best solo work of any of the former Beatles. Harrison's evolution as an artist can be followed via his music, and it can also be examined by looking at his facial hair. The "Here Comes the Sun" singer changed up his look along with his musical stylings, helping fans get an idea of where his mind was headed and what his overall mood was.