Speculation Heats Up About Possible A-List Performers At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

In what could be just about the closest thing to a royal wedding in America, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married. They announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, though our guess is that Kelce proposed to Swift a couple of weeks earlier. However, one major way Kelce and Swift's wedding will differ from a royal one is that theirs is likely to be held under wraps. That hasn't stopped increasingly heightened speculation of where, when, and who will be there. There's been a lot of chatter that Kelce and Swift will be tying the knot over the 4th of July weekend, potentially at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Other theories about the big day are centered around who will be performing. Rumor has it that Paul McCartney, Tim McGraw, and even Stevie Nicks could be singing a song or two.

Rolling Stone is reporting that Nicks, from Fleetwood Mac, will be taking the stage at some point for Swift and Kelce's big day. Page Six also wrote about "insiders" who spilled the beans about Nicks picking up the mic for the occasion. It also added in McGraw as a potential performer as well as McCartney.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if any or all of these singers want to help Swift celebrate her big day, as she's friends with all of them. We got a glimpse into Swift and McCartney's relationship with Rolling Stone's "Musicians on Musicians" in 2020. The two of them talked about writing and releasing music during the pandemic. They've also performed together at the "Saturday Night Live" 40th anniversary afterparty.