Chet Hanks Feared Having Celebrity Parents Would Brand Him A 'Spoiled Brat'

This article includes mentions of domestic abuse and addiction.

Being the child of celebrities comes with plenty of pros and cons — something Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, knows all too well. The son of two famous actors, Chet has been open about how being born into fame comes with many privileges but also a fair amount of people making assumptions about him, leading to his fear that people would see him as little more than a spoiled nepo baby.

In a now-deleted YouTube video, Chet opened up about the issues he faced in 2022, saying, "I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt for me" (via Business Insider). In a 2011 interview with Vice, Chet, who was going by Chet Haze at the time, opened up about another aspect of being the son of celebrities that was hard for him; "Like, growing up, people would want to become friends with me so they could meet my dad. And they didn't care about me at all. So that's just... Well, that goes along with it."

But Chet doesn't deny he was born into a good situation, making it clear in the video that he does not wish his life was different, but that he does wish people wouldn't judge him based on his lineage. He explained, "Everyone was just prepared to hate my guts, and that caused me to develop a chip on my shoulder and walk around with a lot of anger." He also argues that, while he has led a privileged life, his parents didn't spoil him, noting that he had to do chores to get his allowance when he was young.