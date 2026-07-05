Chet Hanks Feared Having Celebrity Parents Would Brand Him A 'Spoiled Brat'
This article includes mentions of domestic abuse and addiction.
Being the child of celebrities comes with plenty of pros and cons — something Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, knows all too well. The son of two famous actors, Chet has been open about how being born into fame comes with many privileges but also a fair amount of people making assumptions about him, leading to his fear that people would see him as little more than a spoiled nepo baby.
In a now-deleted YouTube video, Chet opened up about the issues he faced in 2022, saying, "I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt for me" (via Business Insider). In a 2011 interview with Vice, Chet, who was going by Chet Haze at the time, opened up about another aspect of being the son of celebrities that was hard for him; "Like, growing up, people would want to become friends with me so they could meet my dad. And they didn't care about me at all. So that's just... Well, that goes along with it."
But Chet doesn't deny he was born into a good situation, making it clear in the video that he does not wish his life was different, but that he does wish people wouldn't judge him based on his lineage. He explained, "Everyone was just prepared to hate my guts, and that caused me to develop a chip on my shoulder and walk around with a lot of anger." He also argues that, while he has led a privileged life, his parents didn't spoil him, noting that he had to do chores to get his allowance when he was young.
Chet Hanks has struggled with addiction issues in the past, but his parents have always been there for him
Of Tom Hanks' four children, Chet Hanks has appeared to struggle the most to find his place. Chet's older half-siblings, Colin and E.A., live public lives, and his brother, Truman, tends to stay out of the public eye. While his siblings seem to fall more in line with their father's public reputation, Chet lives a very different life. Chet first made waves in 2015 when he used racist and homophobic slurs in an Instagram post and then defended using said slurs, claiming that, as a hip-hop artist, he was allowed to use them. In 2021, he was accused of abuse by an ex-girlfriend, and was ordered by the court to stay away from her. He has also battled drug addiction, entering rehab for cocaine use.
In the 2022 video, Chet opened up about his past, saying, "And now I'm just focusing on doing the work and being the best me that I can be." And through it all, Chet's parents have been there for him. Speaking to Drew Barrymore, another child born into fame who had to overcome drug abuse, Chet praised his parents for sticking by him, saying, "They've always been super supportive of me ... And I don't take it for granted. I'm really really grateful for both of my parents." It seems that the work has been paying off; Chet hasn't been involved in any legal or social controversies since 2021, and now co-stars on the Netflix series "Running Point" with another celebrity child, Kate Hudson.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).