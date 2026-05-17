Tom Hanks' Son Chet Lives A Very Different Life From His Famous Dad
From the age of five, Tom Hanks lived a somewhat nomadic life following his parents' divorce. The beloved actor bounced from house to house under his father's custody, and Tom had little guidance as his father worked increasingly long hours. The "Toy Story" star's journey as a father was also not an easy path. At just 21 years old, he welcomed his first child, Colin Hanks, before marrying ex-wife Samantha Lewes. Tom Hanks' family life took a tragic turn after he divorced Lewes, who neglected to tell him that she'd moved away with Colin and his sister E.A. Hanks. However, the Oscar winner's second marriage, to singer Rita Wilson, helped Tom to create a more stable environment for the couple's two sons, Chet and Truman Hanks.
Chet has pursued a career in the entertainment industry since his youth. Although he's struggled with being a nepo baby who isn't as famous as his parents, Chet continues to work regularly as a musician and actor. In 2026, he opened up about living in an RV while working on a country music project on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "I didn't want to get an apartment because I literally just got a condo in LA and I furnished it," Chet explained. "I didn't want to do that again... staying in Airbnbs and hotels gets really old because I just like having my own space," (via the Daily Mail). He did a 180 on his dad's living arrangements before fame.
Chet Hanks has always been different from his famous parents
Out of Tom Hanks' four kids, Chet Hanks is arguably the most talked-about. Despite having a good relationship with his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet is known more for his many controversial moments than a fledgling entertainment career. In January 2020, Chet and his siblings accompanied Tom and Rita to the Golden Globes. He posted a now-deleted video on Instagram giving his dad a shout out in Jamaican Patois, which caused a huge stir online. Many people argued that it was cultural appropriation, but Chet notably wasn't apologetic about using the Caribbean dialect.
The "Forrest Gump" star's son explained his reasoning on the "Ziwe" show in 2022. When asked if he would like to apologize to native Patois speakers, Chet proclaimed, "I don't feel like I've truly done anything offensive." He then confirmed his belief that speaking Patois is actually a celebration of Jamaican culture. Chet also emphatically stated, "Social justice warriors can kick rocks."
The backlash he received for using Jamaican Patois and for other controversial behavior might be hard to deal with, but it seems like it's almost made him an entertainer in his own right. While his parents employ more conventional methods to build an audience, Chet's bold actions set him apart.