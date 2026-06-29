Hoda Kotb & Dylan Dreyer Are Leaning On Each Other After Their Public Breakups: 'Woman Power'

Is there anything better than our female friends? Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer apparently don't think so, as they seem closer than ever after they both went through very public relationship breakups. The former "Today" co-host posted a picture with Dreyer, a current NBC meteorologist and "Today" co-anchor, on June 28, 2026, revealing how they've been supporting each other.

"Summer," Kotb captioned the photo on Instagram, which was cross-posted to Dreyer's account. In it, they both smile for a selfie on a boat dock with a group of women, looking happy as they enjoy each other's company outside. Dreyer commented, "No better way to kick off summer!!" It echoes what Dreyer told People in May 2026: "I think working at the 'Today' show just kind of shuts off some of the more stressful points in your life and you get to enjoy the moment with your friends for a little bit and forget about reality for a little. But we're always there to support each other."

Other people praised the power of girl friends in the comments. Referencing a photo in the carousel of Kotb's daughters, Haley and Hope, and Dylan's sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Russell, one Instagram user wrote, "So fabulous that you and your girls are such good friends with Dylan and her boys! Warms my heart." Someone else said, "I love how you love and support one another!" Another fan commented, "Woman power."