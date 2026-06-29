Hoda Kotb & Dylan Dreyer Are Leaning On Each Other After Their Public Breakups: 'Woman Power'
Is there anything better than our female friends? Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer apparently don't think so, as they seem closer than ever after they both went through very public relationship breakups. The former "Today" co-host posted a picture with Dreyer, a current NBC meteorologist and "Today" co-anchor, on June 28, 2026, revealing how they've been supporting each other.
"Summer," Kotb captioned the photo on Instagram, which was cross-posted to Dreyer's account. In it, they both smile for a selfie on a boat dock with a group of women, looking happy as they enjoy each other's company outside. Dreyer commented, "No better way to kick off summer!!" It echoes what Dreyer told People in May 2026: "I think working at the 'Today' show just kind of shuts off some of the more stressful points in your life and you get to enjoy the moment with your friends for a little bit and forget about reality for a little. But we're always there to support each other."
Other people praised the power of girl friends in the comments. Referencing a photo in the carousel of Kotb's daughters, Haley and Hope, and Dylan's sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Russell, one Instagram user wrote, "So fabulous that you and your girls are such good friends with Dylan and her boys! Warms my heart." Someone else said, "I love how you love and support one another!" Another fan commented, "Woman power."
Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer were both open about their public splits
Dylan Dreyer and her ex, Brian Fichera, separated in 2025. She filed for divorce in March 2026, a little over 13 years after they got married. In a June 24, 2026, interview with Parents, Dreyer shared a refreshingly honest take on divorce. "I think the older generation will say 'stay together for the kids,'" Dreyer told the outlet. "But my situation is 'separate for the kids' because they see us happier, they see us more lighthearted, and they see joy whenever we are there to celebrate the kids." Of course, she has a little help remaining positive about the situation thanks to her "Today" co-stars, who have helped her get through the difficulties of life.
Hoda Kotb also had a public breakup with ex-fiance Joel Schiffman. They separated in 2022 after almost 10 years. "I think we've always been connected and will always be connected for many reasons," Kotb told Today in September 2025 about where she and Schiffman stand after their breakup. "We will co-parent in a beautiful way, but I also think our 'us' is more of a, like, we're dear friends now. And that's beautiful, and it's enjoyable and it feels right."
No matter how easy or hard your breakup is, going through it with a friend by your side will always make it better. And that's why we love seeing these "Today" stars supporting each other — both on and off the clock.