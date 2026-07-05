'Completely Misquoted': Sally Field Set The Record Straight On Her Famous Oscars Speech

Sally Field has played a host of memorable characters, from the perky 1960s beach bombshell Gidget to Mary Todd Lincoln in "Lincoln" and the kindly Aunt May in "The Amazing Spider-Man." (Field did turn down one role in a classic movie — "The First Wives Club" — because she didn't care for its stereotyping of older women.) But no matter how many roles she plays, she'll never be able to live down her famous 1985 Academy Awards "You like me!" speech. It may not have been one of the most controversial moments in Oscars history, but it spawned plenty of spoofs poking fun at the actor's supposed neediness.

In a May 2026 interview with People (seen here on YouTube), Field set the record straight once and for all. Her infamous outburst, she explained, was a reaction to having won the acting award for a second time. In 1980, taking the honor for "Norma Rae," Field felt "so numb" and too uncomfortable to fully enjoy herself. Five years later, she was determined to savor the moment as she accepted her statuette for "Places in the Heart."

"The way it's been completely misquoted," Field said, "is that the lead-up to it is that I say how hard it was for me to be here and how hard it was for me to see that I was here. And so right now, I wanted to take this moment and see it and own it for myself that for this one minute in time, maybe never again, you like me. You really like me. And that's what I said. ... But the reality is that I was talking to myself."