The Academy Awards have been around for nearly a century, churning out coveted honors for the best of the best in the film industry. But besides its longstanding status as the most prestigious awards night in cinema, the Oscars have also served as an enduring platform for some epic goof-ups, unforgettable political statements, and awkward moments that continue to evoke reactions years after they happened.

Given its massive reach and legacy, any extraordinary occurrence at the Oscars is bound to become a talking point — whether it's something as innocuous as a shared prize for Best Actress, or as scandalous as a star smacking another in the face. No matter the foundation of the controversy, high drama is all but guaranteed in a room full of creatives. The Oscars are after all, in legendary host Johnny Carson's words from 1979, "two hours of sparkling entertainment spread over a four-hour show." Here are the most controversial moments in Oscars history that the world never stopped talking about.