Tragic Details About Sally Field

Trigger warning: This article contains references to mental, physical, and sexual abuse.

Sally Field is an accomplished actor who has left an indelible mark on Hollywood with her versatile performances that have spanned more than five decades. She rose to prominence in the 1960s with her role as Sister Bertrille in the television series "The Flying Nun." However, it was her roles in films like "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart" that garnered critical acclaim and earned her Academy Awards for Best Actress. Field's career continued to flourish throughout the '80s and '90s with memorable performances in movies such as "Steel Magnolias" and "Forrest Gump," showcasing her range and longevity as an actress. Sadly, even with one of Hollywood's most successful runs, Field has endured a string of troubling instances throughout her life.

Field' childhood was riddled with abuse that she kept concealed for years. In adulthood, she would also go through a tumultuous relationship with fellow actor Burt Reynolds, who she claims was emotionally abusive. In her 2018 memoir, "In Pieces," she even suggested that they may have been physically abusive toward her, writing, "As I began pulling away he tightened his grip, sometimes literally." Although she declined to provide more details, Sally Field has been open about various other tragic aspects of her life.