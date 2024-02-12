Tragic Details About Sally Field
Trigger warning: This article contains references to mental, physical, and sexual abuse.
Sally Field is an accomplished actor who has left an indelible mark on Hollywood with her versatile performances that have spanned more than five decades. She rose to prominence in the 1960s with her role as Sister Bertrille in the television series "The Flying Nun." However, it was her roles in films like "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart" that garnered critical acclaim and earned her Academy Awards for Best Actress. Field's career continued to flourish throughout the '80s and '90s with memorable performances in movies such as "Steel Magnolias" and "Forrest Gump," showcasing her range and longevity as an actress. Sadly, even with one of Hollywood's most successful runs, Field has endured a string of troubling instances throughout her life.
Field' childhood was riddled with abuse that she kept concealed for years. In adulthood, she would also go through a tumultuous relationship with fellow actor Burt Reynolds, who she claims was emotionally abusive. In her 2018 memoir, "In Pieces," she even suggested that they may have been physically abusive toward her, writing, "As I began pulling away he tightened his grip, sometimes literally." Although she declined to provide more details, Sally Field has been open about various other tragic aspects of her life.
Sally Field was subjected to sexual abuse by a family member as a child
Sally Field's mother, Margaret, married actor and stuntman Jock Mahoney in 1952, just one year after she divorced Field's father, Richard. However, the relationship became a nightmare for Field when Mahoney began sexually abusing her. When she was just seven years old, Mahoney would request that Field walk on his back. This would escalate over the years into a twisted cycle of abuse, with Field writing, "It would have been so much easier if I'd only felt one thing, if Jocko had been nothing but cruel and frightening. But he wasn't. He could be magical, the Pied Piper with our family as his entranced followers." Field believed that Margaret, who was also an actor, was unable to protect her due to a drinking problem. The abuse by Mahoney ended when she was 14, but further assaults would take place as she navigated through Hollywood.
Field also shared in her memoir that in 1968, musician Jimmy Webb began having nonconsensual sex with her while she was sleeping. She woke up to find him on top of her, and despite the shocking act, Field believes it was the result of him being high on drugs. In another instance, Field alleged that she was forced to kiss director Bob Rafelson for a movie role in the 1976 movie, "Stay Hungry."
Field had an abortion while still a teenager
At age 17, Sally Field found herself pregnant by a boy she met after graduating high school. She learned of the pregnancy in 1964, years before Roe v. Wade was passed, which federally made abortion legal. Therefore, she had to travel to Tijuana, Mexico, to have the procedure done. Ironically, her former abusive stepfather, Jock Mahoney, was the person to organize the trip. Due to this experience, decades later, Field slammed lawmakers who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade years. She expressed her anger with the decision in a March 2022 chat with Variety, "I think it's criminal. They're so wanting to roll back the achievements and important progress for women, for Blacks, for the LGBTQ community. I can't say enough horrible things about what I feel about those men."
After overcoming sexual abuse and an unplanned teenage pregnancy, Field welcomed three sons, Peter Craig, Eli Craig, and Samuel Greisman, whom she actually helped start a relationship with partner Adam Rippon. Her children are also involved in the film industry, carving their own lanes outside of their mother's profound success. Despite enduring years of adversity, Field has triumphed over numerous challenges and remains an advocate for assault victims and the rights of the LGBTQ community.