What Lynda Carter Looks Like When She Goes Easy On The Makeup
Lynda Carter didn't just have the beauty and strength of Wonder Woman onscreen — she showcases those qualities every day in her real life too. The '70s "Wonder Woman" star looks just as gorgeous now, after turning 74 in 2025, as she did while playing the titular character, across 59 episodes, from 1976 to 1979. Although she tends to always have a full face of makeup on, including on social media, the actor has occasionally gone almost completely bare-faced — and her unmistakable glow is still there.
At an event alongside J.P. Freire, Director of Communications at the United States House Committee on Ways and Means, in December 2025, Carter posed for photos with a mostly natural face, making her one of just a handful of celebrities over 50 to look simply stunning makeup-free. Carter donned a cream turtleneck sweater with an oversized necklace and a beige hat over her brown hair. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, with just some foundation, light pink lipstick, and subtle lining of her eyes. The '70s star is still stunning, with her huge smile making her look even more beautiful.
Lynda Carter got some important beauty advice from her mother
Lynda Carter's biggest beauty rule was passed down from her mother: Stay out of the sun. "She was so ahead of her time," the "Wonder Woman" star told W magazine in May 2016, about her mom's life-changing advice. "She said, 'Do not go out in the sun. If you do, you'll end up like a prune or an old leather purse.'" And Carter has followed her words of wisdom and passed them down to her own daughter, Jessica Altman, whom she shares with late husband Robert Altman. The actor added, "I have used Purpose soap for years and years, and [did not wear] a lot of makeup. I would always use Coppertone For Faces Only on my hands when I drive and sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreeeeen!"
In March 2024, the '70s icon opened up about aging gracefully as an actor in an interview with People. As she acknowledged, "People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman," reasoning, "I don't know that I've changed too dramatically." Likewise, although she tends to show up at events looking her best, Carter was quick to note, "That outcome is spending time in a chair with some really good people doing your hair and makeup." In fact, the "Wonder Woman 1984" star noted that even the most stunning stars look just like everybody else during their off days.
As Carter professed, "Everybody looks the same when they're not all dressed up." Notably, she's also beautiful on the inside, frequently posting on social media about trans rights and speaking out against ICE agents' violence, among many other hot-button issues. She also donates money to medical research and other philanthropic causes through the Robert & Lynda Carter Altman Family Foundation.