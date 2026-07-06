What Lynda Carter Looks Like When She Goes Easy On The Makeup

Lynda Carter's biggest beauty rule was passed down from her mother: Stay out of the sun. "She was so ahead of her time," the "Wonder Woman" star told W magazine in May 2016, about her mom's life-changing advice. "She said, 'Do not go out in the sun. If you do, you'll end up like a prune or an old leather purse.'" And Carter has followed her words of wisdom and passed them down to her own daughter, Jessica Altman, whom she shares with late husband Robert Altman. The actor added, "I have used Purpose soap for years and years, and [did not wear] a lot of makeup. I would always use Coppertone For Faces Only on my hands when I drive and sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreeeeen!"

In March 2024, the '70s icon opened up about aging gracefully as an actor in an interview with People. As she acknowledged, "People still recognize me all the time as Wonder Woman," reasoning, "I don't know that I've changed too dramatically." Likewise, although she tends to show up at events looking her best, Carter was quick to note, "That outcome is spending time in a chair with some really good people doing your hair and makeup." In fact, the "Wonder Woman 1984" star noted that even the most stunning stars look just like everybody else during their off days.

As Carter professed, "Everybody looks the same when they're not all dressed up." Notably, she's also beautiful on the inside, frequently posting on social media about trans rights and speaking out against ICE agents' violence, among many other hot-button issues. She also donates money to medical research and other philanthropic causes through the Robert & Lynda Carter Altman Family Foundation.