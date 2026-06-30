Heather Locklear's Boyfriend Lorenzo Lamas Puts The Final Nail In The Coffin Of His Marriage

Lorenzo Lamas isn't wasting any time moving on. Lamas is reportedly ready for marriage with fellow star Heather Locklear. First, though, he needs to finalize his divorce with his ex. After being married to Kenna Nicole Scott for less than two years, Lamas filed for divorce last July. Now, he's reportedly looking to wrap the split up for good. His desire to move forward with his and Locklear's relationship is likely a big motivator.

TMZ gained access to documents in which Lamas asked a judge to finalize his divorce with Scott by default since she has yet to complete what's required of her to move forward. Lamas is clearly seeking a clean break. He noted that the former couple won't have to divvy up any assets, and he doesn't want either of them to receive spousal support. Lamas' marriage to Scott was his sixth time walking down the aisle. Yet he may be speeding up his sixth divorce to move onto marriage No. 7 sooner, rather than later.

Lamas and Locklear "have known each other for over 40 years, so this is not some new connection," an insider told Closer. "Lorenzo has always had a huge crush on Heather, but the timing has never been right for them. To finally be able to make this fantasy a reality after so long is pretty intoxicating for him," they added. It's only been six months since they were first seen together as a couple, but they might be ready to commit.