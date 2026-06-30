Bunnie Xo Scores Massive 7-Figure Divorce Present From 'Best Friend' Jelly Roll

There are plenty of reasons why an amicable divorce is preferable over a bitter split. For instance, if you're on good terms with your ex throughout the breakup, they might let you have full ownership of your $6 million property without putting up a fight, which happens to be the case for Bunnie Xo, whose sweet relationship with estranged husband Jelly Roll is making this divorce a piece of cake.

Jelly Roll may have cited irreconcilable differences when he filed for divorce in May, but he and Bunnie Xo are clearly still on the same page about a lot of things. On a recent episode of "The Dumb Blonde Podcast," aptly titled "The Divorce," Bunnie described Jelly Roll as her "best friend." The former couple has been incredibly candid about the ups and downs of their relationship. According to Bunnie, splitting up with her husband of a decade may even be easier than being married to him was. "I joke around with him, like, 'Well, you didn't take care of me in the marriage, but you're taking care of me in the divorce!'" she joked. Part of caring for Bunnie throughout their split is not fighting her over the ownership of their massive home in Franklin, Tennessee. According to Bunnie, her ex knows "how special it is" to her, so it's all hers.