Bunnie Xo Scores Massive 7-Figure Divorce Present From 'Best Friend' Jelly Roll
There are plenty of reasons why an amicable divorce is preferable over a bitter split. For instance, if you're on good terms with your ex throughout the breakup, they might let you have full ownership of your $6 million property without putting up a fight, which happens to be the case for Bunnie Xo, whose sweet relationship with estranged husband Jelly Roll is making this divorce a piece of cake.
Jelly Roll may have cited irreconcilable differences when he filed for divorce in May, but he and Bunnie Xo are clearly still on the same page about a lot of things. On a recent episode of "The Dumb Blonde Podcast," aptly titled "The Divorce," Bunnie described Jelly Roll as her "best friend." The former couple has been incredibly candid about the ups and downs of their relationship. According to Bunnie, splitting up with her husband of a decade may even be easier than being married to him was. "I joke around with him, like, 'Well, you didn't take care of me in the marriage, but you're taking care of me in the divorce!'" she joked. Part of caring for Bunnie throughout their split is not fighting her over the ownership of their massive home in Franklin, Tennessee. According to Bunnie, her ex knows "how special it is" to her, so it's all hers.
Jelly Roll agreed that he's best friends with his ex
Jelly Roll has another Tennessee home, which he'll likely make his primary residence. Even so, a more contentious divorce definitely would have prompted more fighting over the properties. Bunnie Xo credits their friendship for the speediness of their split. "We're literally settling our divorce in — what? We've done it in three weeks? Two weeks?" she said on her podcast. Jelly Roll's kindness toward Bunnie throughout the breakup is something she clearly isn't taking for granted. "We stan a f****** king. My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have in a divorce," she said.
Even though Jelly Roll was the one who filed for divorce, the feelings Bunnie expressed on her podcast are mutual. During a recent concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, the singer made a statement about the split. "It's the only time and the only city I'm going to speak about this, so break your camera phones out now," he told the crowd, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth," he explained. From husband and wife to BFFs — sounds like these two will be in each other's lives no matter what.