Sorry, Swifties: William And Kate Won't Be Attending America's Royal Wedding
Rumors are ramping up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's imminent wedding at Madison Square Garden. Considering there won't be any documentary footage of it, at least based on a reported NDA, it's starting to look like the most anticipated wedding of the decade will happen entirely behind closed doors. Then there's the frenzied speculation surrounding the possible A-list performers who'll be at the wedding, not to mention the broader guest list that's still shrouded in secrecy. Of all the names suggested for the bespoke list, one royal had practically raised his hand to get Swift's attention. William, Prince of Wales, had hoped for an invitation, but People now reports that he and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will sit out the upcoming nuptials. This has effectively closed the book on a guessing game that William himself helped kick off.
The outlet didn't specify the reason, so we have no way of knowing whether Prince William didn't get an invite or simply couldn't make it due to a scheduling conflict. Some have posited that William won't be attending because his son's last day at Lambrook School is July 4, which would have made a last-minute dash to Manhattan a hard sell.
Prince William initially sent the rumor mill into overdrive during a May 22 appearance on the British radio program "Heart Breakfast." Hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden pressed the royal on whether an invite had landed at Kensington Palace. "No comment," he said (via People), grinning and adding, "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see." If People is to be believed, though, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be making the transatlantic trip after all.
Ten years of crossing paths, ending shy of the guest list
Taylor Swift's wedding is sure to draw quite the glamorous crowd, from singers to high-profile industry people and anyone in between. So, it's no surprise that many expected one of her most well-documented acquaintances to show up for the nuptials.
The Prince of Wales and Miss Americana go way back. In November 2013, at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace, the singer coaxed a reluctant prince to come up on the stage and sing "Livin' on a Prayer" with her and Jon Bon Jovi. Prince William still cringes when he remembers that moment, but he's a good enough sport to keep retelling the story. There were also some rumors that the two had corresponded via letters when Kate Middleton was undergoing cancer treatment. Plus, who could forget Prince William's appearance during the London stop of "The Eras Tour" with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow, who are huge Swifties, as he told "Heart Breakfast." The prince was caught on camera dancing to Swift's "Shake It Off," and he even took the kids backstage for a selfie with the singer.
Which brings us back to the question of why William won't be in the room when Swift says, "I do." Well, as mentioned above, it could be a simple scheduling clash. The second possibility is far less flattering — that, for all his on-air hoping, the prince may not have made the guest list at all. One thing is certain, though, and it's that Princess Charlotte, the household's resident superfan, will be absolutely crushed.