Sorry, Swifties: William And Kate Won't Be Attending America's Royal Wedding

Rumors are ramping up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's imminent wedding at Madison Square Garden. Considering there won't be any documentary footage of it, at least based on a reported NDA, it's starting to look like the most anticipated wedding of the decade will happen entirely behind closed doors. Then there's the frenzied speculation surrounding the possible A-list performers who'll be at the wedding, not to mention the broader guest list that's still shrouded in secrecy. Of all the names suggested for the bespoke list, one royal had practically raised his hand to get Swift's attention. William, Prince of Wales, had hoped for an invitation, but People now reports that he and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, will sit out the upcoming nuptials. This has effectively closed the book on a guessing game that William himself helped kick off.

The outlet didn't specify the reason, so we have no way of knowing whether Prince William didn't get an invite or simply couldn't make it due to a scheduling conflict. Some have posited that William won't be attending because his son's last day at Lambrook School is July 4, which would have made a last-minute dash to Manhattan a hard sell.

Prince William initially sent the rumor mill into overdrive during a May 22 appearance on the British radio program "Heart Breakfast." Hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden pressed the royal on whether an invite had landed at Kensington Palace. "No comment," he said (via People), grinning and adding, "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see." If People is to be believed, though, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be making the transatlantic trip after all.