'It Was Just Awful': Simon Cowell's Fiancée Opened Up About Her 'Terrible' Divorce

Many high-profile romances have served as fixtures for the tabloids over the years. The relationship between Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman is a good case in point, partly because of their glaringly obvious age gap. Even more troubling than the optics, though, is the timeline of their relationship, and how it involves Lauren's ex-husband, Andrew Silverman. Lauren had been married to him since 2003, but when word got out in 2013 that she was pregnant with Cowell's child, Andrew filed for divorce.

Now, Lauren has spoken at length about that infamous chapter of her life. During her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's "Happy Mum" podcast, she looked back on her split from Silverman as one of the bleakest stretches of her life. "Do I wish it had happened a different way? Of course I do," she said. "When I got divorced, it wasn't a great situation at all. It was terrible."

What lingered most conspicuously was apparently the sensation of being watched and judged. "I felt like I was walking around with a scarlet letter everywhere I went, because New York, even though it's a big city, it's really small, especially where I lived," Lauren added. "It was just the way that people would look at me. I was on the cover of every magazine."

"It was just awful," Lauren said, while acknowledging that it was her own fault, telling Fletcher she didn't blame the public for their reaction. As such, she just rode out the maelstrom of their scrutiny. All's well that ends well, though, because Lauren has seemingly made her peace with the past, and she's happy with her life, her husband, and their son, Eric Cowell, who's growing up to be just like his dad.