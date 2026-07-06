'It Was Just Awful': Simon Cowell's Fiancée Opened Up About Her 'Terrible' Divorce
Many high-profile romances have served as fixtures for the tabloids over the years. The relationship between Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman is a good case in point, partly because of their glaringly obvious age gap. Even more troubling than the optics, though, is the timeline of their relationship, and how it involves Lauren's ex-husband, Andrew Silverman. Lauren had been married to him since 2003, but when word got out in 2013 that she was pregnant with Cowell's child, Andrew filed for divorce.
Now, Lauren has spoken at length about that infamous chapter of her life. During her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's "Happy Mum" podcast, she looked back on her split from Silverman as one of the bleakest stretches of her life. "Do I wish it had happened a different way? Of course I do," she said. "When I got divorced, it wasn't a great situation at all. It was terrible."
What lingered most conspicuously was apparently the sensation of being watched and judged. "I felt like I was walking around with a scarlet letter everywhere I went, because New York, even though it's a big city, it's really small, especially where I lived," Lauren added. "It was just the way that people would look at me. I was on the cover of every magazine."
"It was just awful," Lauren said, while acknowledging that it was her own fault, telling Fletcher she didn't blame the public for their reaction. As such, she just rode out the maelstrom of their scrutiny. All's well that ends well, though, because Lauren has seemingly made her peace with the past, and she's happy with her life, her husband, and their son, Eric Cowell, who's growing up to be just like his dad.
From a terrible split to domestic bliss with Simon Cowell
After dating for more than a decade and raising a child together, Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell got engaged in 2021 during a beachside walk. Around the same time, an insider told People, "They are both super happy." Of course, Lauren's path to that beachside proposal was painful, but the fact that she could so candidly discuss it on the "Happy Mum" podcast implies the wound has healed to a large degree. She even said as much: "Simon was the person that I wanted to spend my life with ... I just believe that it was meant to be."
The life she's built since is proof. Silverman co-parents her older son, Adam, with Andrew Silverman, while she and Cowell share Eric, who was born in February 2014. At the time of writing, the couple has still not tied the knot, but Silverman has embraced Cowell's surname as her own. "Look, I am Mrs. Cowell," she told The Daily Mail in a 2025 chat. "When we discussed it, Simon said, 'Yeah, I would really like you to change your name.' It wasn't a dramatic statement, it was just: This is who I am, and this is who we are."
Cowell, for his part, has credited their son with steadying him at a low point. Appearing on "The Diary of a CEO" in 2024, he said that having a son actually made him appreciate life again. "I reached a point where nothing mattered," he said, but added that spending time with Eric gave him joy despite of the depression. It's a remarkable about-face for both Cowell and his fiancé, one that she now frames not as a mistake to be regretted, but a path to a life she always wanted.