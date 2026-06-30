From A Castle To MSG, Taylor Swift's Wedding Is Giving Kate & Will A Serious Run For Their Money

The United States may not have royal weddings the way they do across the pond, but it does have one very high-profile wedding coming up. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated nuptials are being called the "wedding of the century" by some outlets. Of course, just 15 years ago, many likely thought that the marriage of William, Prince of Wales, to Kate Middleton (now Catherine, Princess of Wales) fit that bill. Based on the latest rumor about what may happen on Swift and Kelce's big day, however, it sounds like theirs may be something of a royal wedding, after all.

William and Kate's mutual "I do" was far from an intimate affair. After all, royal weddings are nationally symbolic and have specific traditions and rules in place, which means the couple couldn't have opted for a micro wedding, even if that's what would have suited them best. The couple had a whopping 1,900 guests at their wedding. Well, apparently, Swift and Kelce will be having over 1,000 guests on their big day, as well.

According to The Knot, the average wedding has 117 guests in attendance. So, based on sheer size, Swift and Kelce are definitely approaching royal wedding territory. With a guest list like that, perhaps it's not so surprising that they chose Madison Square Garden for their venue. Of course, royals would never have their wedding in a massive sporting arena. They might do so in a castle, though, which is precisely what Swift and Kelce have up their sleeve.