From A Castle To MSG, Taylor Swift's Wedding Is Giving Kate & Will A Serious Run For Their Money
The United States may not have royal weddings the way they do across the pond, but it does have one very high-profile wedding coming up. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated nuptials are being called the "wedding of the century" by some outlets. Of course, just 15 years ago, many likely thought that the marriage of William, Prince of Wales, to Kate Middleton (now Catherine, Princess of Wales) fit that bill. Based on the latest rumor about what may happen on Swift and Kelce's big day, however, it sounds like theirs may be something of a royal wedding, after all.
William and Kate's mutual "I do" was far from an intimate affair. After all, royal weddings are nationally symbolic and have specific traditions and rules in place, which means the couple couldn't have opted for a micro wedding, even if that's what would have suited them best. The couple had a whopping 1,900 guests at their wedding. Well, apparently, Swift and Kelce will be having over 1,000 guests on their big day, as well.
According to The Knot, the average wedding has 117 guests in attendance. So, based on sheer size, Swift and Kelce are definitely approaching royal wedding territory. With a guest list like that, perhaps it's not so surprising that they chose Madison Square Garden for their venue. Of course, royals would never have their wedding in a massive sporting arena. They might do so in a castle, though, which is precisely what Swift and Kelce have up their sleeve.
A castle is reportedly being built inside MSG
Rumor has it that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day will be on July 3. Now, insiders tell TMZ that, in preparation for the year's biggest pop culture event, a castle is being constructed inside Madison Square Garden. It doesn't get more regal than that.
Swift and Kelce have one thing that Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't have when it comes to wedding planning: total creative control. While William and Kate certainly had no shortage of buzz surrounding their big day, they still needed to stick with tradition and keep their celebration within certain parameters. Swift and Kelce, on the other hand, have the money and freedom to do whatever they please. In this case, that apparently means a newly constructed castle inside a newly constructed garden inside MSG.
While Swifties are busy decoding possible wedding Easter eggs that might reveal clues about the big celebration, guests were reportedly sent nondisclosure agreements alongside their invitations. Meanwhile, NYC streets will be blocked off surrounding the busy Midtown area to keep security tight as the big events unfold. About 100 of Swift and Kelce's guests are rumored to be attending a rehearsal dinner at MSG the night before the ridiculously lavish wedding. Time will eventually reveal all the details of this particularly buzzed-about wedding day. Based on what we know so far, though, William and Kate may need to renew their vows if they still want to keep that "wedding of the century" title after this weekend.