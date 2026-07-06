The Cheeky Nickname Loretta Swit Called M*A*S*H Co-Star Alan Alda For Decades

The beloved characters of "M*A*S*H" delivered equal parts laughter and drama for more than a decade — longer than the actual Korean War lasted. The show's unconventional humor and anti-war messaging hit home with post-Vietnam audiences, and the splendid acting only added to its popularity. So strong was the ensemble that even when cast members like McLean Stevenson left the show, their successors proved to be just as popular, if not more so. (Who didn't adore Colonel Potter?)

The love-hate relationship between authority-defying doctor Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) and by-the-book head nurse Margaret Houlihan (Loretta Swit) was a constant dance throughout the series. The two shared a passionate, brief encounter in one episode when they were trapped behind enemy lines, but later agreed they were better off as friends. Alda and Swit worked so well together, one might assume they were one of the real-life loves of "M*A*S*H" off-set. That assumption would be wrong — Alda has been happily married to Arlene Alda since 1957, and Swit's only marriage ended in divorce. Nonetheless, the two were still such close friends that they shared an inside-joke nickname.

Speaking to People in 2022 about the show's 50th anniversary, Alda admitted that he wasn't exactly a household name at first. Arriving at work after the first episode of "M*A*S*H" aired, the actor recalled, "The guard looked at me with no hint of recognition, even though I'd been seeing him there every morning for a month." The guard asked him his name. "'Alan Alda,' I said. He looked puzzled and said, 'Alan Ogre?' When I got to the soundstage, I told Loretta [Swit] about my first moment of fame, and to this day she calls me Alan Ogre."