The Real-Life Loves Of The Cast Of M*A*S*H
For 11 seasons, the cast of "M*A*S*H" brought audiences laughter, heartbreak and some of television's most unforgettable relationships. Set against the backdrop of the Korean War and produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the series mastered the delicate balance between comedy and emotional vulnerability, turning characters like Hawkeye Pierce, Margaret Houlihan, Kellye Yamato, and Radar O'Reilly into cultural icons. But while viewers became invested in the drama unfolding inside the fictional 4077th, the actors behind those beloved characters were navigating love stories of their own — some everlasting, some messy, and others surprisingly private.
Away from the cameras, the real lives of the "M*A*S*H" ensemble featured enduring marriages, painful divorces, multiple relationships, and unexpected couplings that often contrasted sharply with the personalities audiences associated with them on screen. Some actors found stability with lifelong partners despite the pressures of fame, and are among the celebrity couples who have aged gracefully together, while others struggled through serial marriages and agonizing heartbreaks. A few quietly withdrew from Hollywood altogether in search of peace beyond the flashing lights and microscopic lenses. Decades after the show ended, fascination with the cast remains strong and unwavering.
Alan Alda knew his wife, Arlene, was the one because of a rum cake
Short celebrity marriages are common in Hollywood, but this certainly isn't the case for Alan Alda and his wife. As far as love at first sight goes, how Alda met his other half, Arlene Weiss, is straight out of a romantic comedy. It all started in 1956 while he was a student at Fordham University and Weiss was a student at Hunter College. They both attended a mutual friend's dinner party and a rum cake accidentally fell onto the kitchen floor. They were the only two guests brave enough to grab a fork and eat the rum cake off the ground.
Alan Alda revealed the true moment he fell in love with his wife in a 2021 post on Twitter, now X, with the caption, "We did eat the rum cake off the floor and were inseparable after that. But I was captivated by her even earlier in the meal when I heard her at the end of the table laughing at my jokes. She had me at Ha." The couple got married in 1957 and have been together ever since, proving that love at first sight is not just a thing of fiction. Alan Alda has three daughters and eight grandchildren.
Loretta Swit met her ex-husband Dennis Holahan on the set of M*A*S*H
Fans of the beloved television series can certainly never forget head-nurse-in-charge Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, portrayed by the late Loretta Swit. The role earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, four Golden Globe nominations, and a TV Land Impact Award.
Like most actors in her line of work, Swit married her "M*A*S*H" co-star Dennis Holahan in 1983 in an intimate ceremony in San Fernando Valley. The Emmy-winning actor met Holahan on the set of "M*A*S*H" when he guest starred as Per Johannsen, a Swedish diplomat who became romantically involved with her character. They were married for 12 years, with their divorce finalized in 1995, and did not have children of their own. Swit lived a notoriously private life since her divorce, and was never publicly romantically linked to any other person.
Jamie Farr met his wife Joy Ann Richards when he was a struggling actor
Before recognition and accolades, Jamie Farr was one actor out of many who was searching for his big break in Hollywood. Odd jobs here and there and active military duty may have kept him occupied, but that did not prevent him from meeting the love of his life, Joy Ann Richards, at 27. When he proposed to Richards, he was very honest about his intentions, despite not being a household name at the time. He told Weekly World News in 1981 that he recalled telling her, "Look, I may not have anything. You may be hitching your star to a falling comet, but why don't we take a chance?"
That was all the proposal Richards needed and the couple were married in 1963. Shortly after that, Farr's career skyrocketed and he went on to become one of the most recognized faces in comedy. Farr and Richards are still going strong, two children later and decades into their marriage. Truly, love does not cost a thing.
Wayne Rogers was married twice
Captain "Trapper John" Mcintyre may have been a practical joker on "M*A*S*H" but he was serious about his relationships. Wayne Rogers met his first wife, actress Mitzi McWhorter, as a young actor and they were married in 1960 and divorced in 1983, with the couple being estranged years prior. The union produced a son who was 15 years old at the time of the divorce. After his first marriage ended, he remarried again in 1988 to Amy Hirsh. The couple were together up until his death in 2015.
Rogers is among the "M*A*S*H" actors who have died, but those who knew him described him as honest, loving, caring, and knowledgeable. Aside from his career in Hollywood, Rogers was a successful money manager and investor. He famously appeared before the United States House Committee on the Judiciary as an expert witness, testifying for the retention of the bank laws enacted under the Glass-Steagall Legislation Act of 1933.
McLean Stevenson had three wives
Another "M*A*S*H" star who was married multiple times was McLean Stevenson, who played chief surgeon Lt. Colonel Henry Blake during the early seasons of the show. While the world adored his character, Stevenson was one of many actors who left a cushy gig for solo stardom and totally crashed and burned. As his solo endeavors were going down the drain, so were his relationships. The Golden Globe-winning actor was married three times before his death in 1996.
He married his first wife Polly Ann Gordon in 1957 and the union was short-lived, but he found love again in the arms of his second wife Louise Herbert whom he married from 1969 until 1971. His third wife was Ginny Fosdick whom he married in 1980 up until his death in 1996. Surprisingly, Stevenson's romantic life often unfolded quietly compared to his more public career disappointments after leaving "M*A*S*H." Regardless, he has made his mark on television history and his legacy can never be undone. In his lifetime, Stevenson fathered two children.
Larry Linville had a restless love life
No major "M*A*S*H" cast member had a more turbulent relationship history than Larry Linville, the face behind the aggravating anti-hero Frank Burns. Though he spent 60 years on earth, he married five times, almost in rapid succession. His first wife was Kate Geer whom he married in 1962, and the union was dissolved in 1975. He moved on quickly in 1977 when he married his second wife Vana Tribbey, and they were together for five years. He wed his third wife, Melissa Gallant, in the same year he divorced Tribbey in 1982, but that marriage sadly ended in 1985. His fourth wife was Susan Hagan, and they were married from 1986 until their divorce in 1992.
Never one to give up on love, Linville married his fifth wife, Deborah Guydon, in 1993, and the pair were together up until his death in 2000. While he may have married multiple times, he only had one child, a daughter, with his first wife.
Although his repeated marriages raised eyebrows, Linville did not let his personal affairs get in the way of his work ethic. He played one of the most hated men on television so perfectly that the world seemed to be against him, forgetting that he was just an actor executing a script.
Gary Burghoff's romantic life revolved around two women
"M*A*S*H" fans will always remember Gary Burghoff as Radar O'Reily, the corporal with the boyish charm and a smile that could melt hearts. While his on-screen persona was warm, his personal life was a bit more complicated. He was first married to Janet Gayle from 1971 until their divorce in 1979, and the marriage produced a daughter. His second marriage was to Elizabeth Bostrom, and unlike his first marriage, it lasted for 20 years and produced two sons.
Burghoff has lived a relatively quiet life since the end of the series and unlike many of his co-stars, the Emmy-nominated actor decided to step away from the spotlight. He famously left "M*A*S*H" in 1979 after the eighth season due to burnout and a desire to spend time with his family.
"Family, to me, became the most important thing. I was not available as a father because of my work," he told Canadian radio host Drew Marshall on Oakville, Ontario's JOY 1250. "That doesn't stop when the work stops. Whenever you go out as a family, you're always torn from family to deal with public recognition."
A blind date led to a decades-long marriage between William Christopher and his wife
Pious Father Francis John Patrick Mulcahy was no doubt the calm in the storm that was "M*A*S*H," and the actor behind him, William Christopher, was equally a gentle soul, known for his warmth and deeply grounded personal life. Unlike many of his co-stars who went through turbulent divorces, he had a stable relationship with his wife of six decades, Barbara Christopher. They were married in 1957 up until his death in 2016.
His meeting with Barbara Christopher was another picture-perfect, Hollywood romance. While studying Greek literature and drama at Wesleyan University, he went on a blind date with Barbara, who was an O'Connor at the time, and it was sparks and butterflies from there. Their romance even transitioned onscreen as Barbara guest-starred on the "Dear Mildred" episode of "M*A*S*H" alongside her husband to duet to the classic single "When You're All Dressed Up and No Place to Go." The couple produced two sons.
Harry Morgan had a troubled relationship with his second wife Barbara Bushman
After Harry Morgan's first wife, Eileen Detchon, died in 1985, he married again in 1986 to Barbara Bushman, the granddaughter of legendary silent film star Francis X. Bushman. However, the union quickly turned turbulent in 1996 when Morgan was involved in a domestic violence incident.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the actor beat and attacked Bushman, causing her to have a "red, swollen left foot, a quarter-inch cut near her right eye, and a bruised right arm." Morgan was subsequently arrested and booked for spousal battery and released on $5,000 bail. The case was later dismissed after Morgan completed court-ordered anger management and domestic abuse classes.
Morgan and Bushman remained married until his death in 2011, but his violent streak left a stain on the illustrious career and reputation he had built as the stern but likable Colonel Potter on "M*A*S*H." Morgan is survived by four children.
Mike Farrell met his second wife when she guest-starred on his show
Mike Farrell, who joined the cast of "M*A*S*H" in 1975 as B.J. Hunnicutt, was first married to actor Judy Hayden in 1963 and they had two children before divorcing in 1983. Hayden was a high school teacher when they met, and also starred in eight episodes of "M*A*S*H," where she played Nurse Able.
The year after his divorce, Farrell married actor Shelley Fabares. The pair initially met in 1970 when she guest-starred on the short-lived television series "The Interns" which Farrell starred in as the lead. At the time, both were in committed relationships, but all that changed in 1984 when they were both single and tied the knot on New Year's Eve. The pair have maintained a solid relationship for over four decades and are living proof that, indeed, long-lasting love can be found after a divorce.
Apart from "The Interns," the veteran Hollywood couple have collaborated on projects like the CBS television film "Memorial Day" in 1983 and the animated series "Superman: The Animated Series" in 1996.
Kellye Nakahara kept her private life private
The late Kellye Nakahara, fondly known as Nurse Kellye in "M*A*S*H," was a recurring sensation whose character was criminally underrated in the 4077th. Nurse Kellye was warm, gentle, and emotionally grounded, qualities that were much needed to balance out the tense moments on the series. Away from Hollywood, Nakahara quietly grew her family. She married David Wallett in 1968, and the couple remained together until her death in 2020. The actor had two children, and they were raised far from the prying eyes of Hollywood.
Not much is known about the "Clue" star's relationship with her husband, but those who knew Nakahara recall her being a naturally warm person. "She was a treasure. She was sunshine on the set. Sparkle. Laughter. Everyone loved her," co-star Loretta Swit said about her in a press release following her death (via People).