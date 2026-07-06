Why Hallmark Star Janel Parrish Decided To End Her Marriage To Chris Long: All The Divorce Details
While some celebrity couples make us believe in true love again, others seemingly have a hard time making their romantic relationships last. A quick look at the list of celebrity couples who've broken up in 2026 is enough to make anyone question whether love exists. Unfortunately, Hallmark star Janel Parrish and Chris Long are among them. The longtime couple officially called it quits in April 2026, confirming that "unhappy differences have arisen" in their marriage and therefore they were finding it "impossible to live together as spouses," per court documents viewed by Us Weekly.
Parrish briefly addressed the split on her Instagram Stories, thanking fans for their support during the challenging time, and adding, "There is still so much love and respect between us, and I'm deeply grateful for everything we built together. This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me. Thank you all again for the messages of love and support." The divorce seemingly went off without a hitch — there was no apparent fighting over who gets what. The celebrity couple divided whatever there was to divide, and neither demanded spousal support from the other.
Still, their split came as a bit of a surprise to some, especially because all seemed fine as recently as September 2025, when Long shared a post on Instagram to celebrate his and Parrish's seventh wedding anniversary. In 2021, the "Pretty Little Liars" star's anniversary post was similarly sweet. "Still the easiest and best decision I ever made. I love you," she gushed (via E! News). The two appeared to be madly in love, with Parrish enthusing to Us Weekly in 2018, ahead of their wedding, "He just is my person. My soul knows him, I feel like. He's my best friend in the entire world."
Janel Parrish moved on with a fellow celebrity
Shortly before news of her imminent divorce officially broke, rumors were swirling that Janel Parrish was spending time with someone who wasn't her husband. In early April 2026, gossip account DeuxMoi posted a snap of Parrish and "Dancing with the Stars" alum Sasha Farber enjoying what appeared to be a night out, on X. While Parrish's ex-husband Chris Long has been quiet following the divorce, the Hallmark star made her relationship with Farber Instagram official at the end of the month, when she posted a short clip of them dancing the salsa. "Me: hey teach me salsa real quick? Him: okay," she captioned it.
The celebrity couple made their red carpet debut in June 2026 at the Race to Erase MS Gala. At the time, the actor informed People that she couldn't be happier, raving about her new beau, "He just brings so much love and light and positivity to people in the world. He's just the best." Farber also offered some praise for Parrish during a prior interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet, "She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side."
While speaking to People, the former "DWTS" star admitted that he's yet to see a single episode of "Pretty Little Liars," in which his girlfriend portrays Mona Vanderwaal. Janel Parrish's career transformation has been stunning, and while we think she should certainly be proud of the work she did on the popular show, the actor joked that she'd rather her new paramour not see any of it. As Parrish quipped, "I think if I want to keep him as my boyfriend, he probably should never see it."