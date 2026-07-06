Why Hallmark Star Janel Parrish Decided To End Her Marriage To Chris Long: All The Divorce Details

While some celebrity couples make us believe in true love again, others seemingly have a hard time making their romantic relationships last. A quick look at the list of celebrity couples who've broken up in 2026 is enough to make anyone question whether love exists. Unfortunately, Hallmark star Janel Parrish and Chris Long are among them. The longtime couple officially called it quits in April 2026, confirming that "unhappy differences have arisen" in their marriage and therefore they were finding it "impossible to live together as spouses," per court documents viewed by Us Weekly.

Parrish briefly addressed the split on her Instagram Stories, thanking fans for their support during the challenging time, and adding, "There is still so much love and respect between us, and I'm deeply grateful for everything we built together. This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me. Thank you all again for the messages of love and support." The divorce seemingly went off without a hitch — there was no apparent fighting over who gets what. The celebrity couple divided whatever there was to divide, and neither demanded spousal support from the other.

Still, their split came as a bit of a surprise to some, especially because all seemed fine as recently as September 2025, when Long shared a post on Instagram to celebrate his and Parrish's seventh wedding anniversary. In 2021, the "Pretty Little Liars" star's anniversary post was similarly sweet. "Still the easiest and best decision I ever made. I love you," she gushed (via E! News). The two appeared to be madly in love, with Parrish enthusing to Us Weekly in 2018, ahead of their wedding, "He just is my person. My soul knows him, I feel like. He's my best friend in the entire world."