Celeb Couples Who've Broken Up In 2026

It's easy to become captivated by the real-life rom-com aspects of stars' romantic lives, especially with all the stories of actors falling for their on-screen love interests. "Whilst everything else seems to be falling apart, these fantasy couples seem to provide stability in something that we want," author Neil Ewen explained to The Washington Post. The mystique of these romances becomes even greater when these seemingly larger-than-life, successful people overcome significant relationship obstacles, like all the celebrity couples who stayed together despite affair drama.

However, much like for the rest of us, celebrities are far from being immune to relationship failure, with plenty of celeb couples splitting in 2025. As expected, 2026 has followed a similar trajectory, with numerous famous individuals deciding to seek out their own independent paths. Even though we don't know them in real life, these high-profile splits really sting. Netizens have plenty of opportunity to follow the drama of from beginning to end, making them feel like the experience was intertwined with their own lives, too.

On the bright side, these partings can serve as a reminder that the door to future romances remains open for everyone. "Celebrities rarely stay single for too long," Dr. Andrea Liner, a clinical psychologist and breakup coach, informed NPR. "If they can do it, we can do it."