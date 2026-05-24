Celeb Couples Who've Broken Up In 2026
It's easy to become captivated by the real-life rom-com aspects of stars' romantic lives, especially with all the stories of actors falling for their on-screen love interests. "Whilst everything else seems to be falling apart, these fantasy couples seem to provide stability in something that we want," author Neil Ewen explained to The Washington Post. The mystique of these romances becomes even greater when these seemingly larger-than-life, successful people overcome significant relationship obstacles, like all the celebrity couples who stayed together despite affair drama.
However, much like for the rest of us, celebrities are far from being immune to relationship failure, with plenty of celeb couples splitting in 2025. As expected, 2026 has followed a similar trajectory, with numerous famous individuals deciding to seek out their own independent paths. Even though we don't know them in real life, these high-profile splits really sting. Netizens have plenty of opportunity to follow the drama of from beginning to end, making them feel like the experience was intertwined with their own lives, too.
On the bright side, these partings can serve as a reminder that the door to future romances remains open for everyone. "Celebrities rarely stay single for too long," Dr. Andrea Liner, a clinical psychologist and breakup coach, informed NPR. "If they can do it, we can do it."
Ali Wong and Bill Hader
In early January, comedians Ali Wong and Bill Hader downshifted from dating to friendship. "They're focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other," an inside source confided to People at the time.
The couple's romance started suddenly when Hader approached Wong soon after her divorce from Justin Hakuta. Rather than offering sympathy, Hader suggested he and Wong jump into a relationship. Not surprisingly, it took some time before she was persuaded. After they got together in late 2022, Wong and Hader's relationship was pretty lowkey, and also a little bumpy. They broke up once before 2026, and the reason for that early split turned out to be similar (at least in part) to the one they gave after being together two years. In both cases, Hader and Wong's careers took precedence. In addition, Hader has three kids with his ex-wife, Maggie Carey, and Wong has two kids with Hakuta, so parenting responsibilities complicated their situation and limited their free time even further.
However, beyond these understandable logistical concerns, some people contended the relationship was doomed in other ways. "No one thought it would last because she is a super sweet girl, very normal, very fun and easy going, and he is not," one insider divulged to the Daily Mail. "I guess she could take only so much."
Tyler Hilton and Megan Park
In 2006, before Megan Park's rise to fame in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," she met her future husband, Tyler Hilton. They married in 2015. "We've both always wondered if a wedding would be worth doing when we've loved each other so much for so long already," Park and Hilton informed Us Weekly. The couple went on to have two children together.
Sadly, a decade after their wedding, they were in a very different place. In January, Hilton announced their split on Instagram. "I've never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I've seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity," he admitted. He kept the details minimal, simply writing, "Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage."
Despite his dislike of this public reveal, Hilton's message was well-placed since their followers had already intuited the breakup based on his and Park's social media behavior. Although Hilton disabled the post's comments, it didn't prevent people from sounding off on other platforms. While their lack of rings was a red flag for some, others contended that this was just business as usual. In addition, some surmised the actual split happened in late 2025 based on Hilton's comments in an interview, and others thought it happened long before. "There has definitely been something going on for a couple of years now," asserted one Redditor.
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
Rapper Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs officially got together in 2025 after Cardi's red flag-filled marriage to Offset ended in divorce. During this time, Cardi was still focused on healing from her messy divorce. Even though she and Offset had started the paperwork in July 2024, the sticky legal process still wasn't over by September 2025, and Cardi publicly vented her frustrations.
Unfortunately, Cardi and Diggs' relationship was also tumultuous. The pair welcomed a child together in November 2025. Three months later, however, they appeared to have broken up. "The second she felt that she couldn't trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour," an inside source divulged to People. "They co-parent and the door is not completely closed."
But by May 2026, the metaphorical door appeared to have opened a little wider. "Things are no longer contentious," an insider informed Us Weekly. "She still has love for Stefon, which makes it difficult to walk away." Cardi and Diggs' body language corroborated this statement since the erstwhile couple seemed to enjoy each other's company at one of Diggs' charity events on Mother's Day. Weeks earlier, Diggs popped up at one of Cardi's performances, too, and they spent some time together after the show. So maybe things aren't entirely over for these dedicated co-parents, after all.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini (again)
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's bond has also been rather turbulent. After a series of Instagram DMs, Stokes and Ballerini's relationship began in 2023. They split in September 2025 and restarted their relationship months later. However, this reboot didn't last long, and they ended things once again in February. To muddy things even more, just a week before their breakup announcement, Ballerini shared heartfelt words about Stokes at the 2026 Grammys. "I love him so much," the country star explained to Entertainment Tonight. "We've been together for quite a while now and done a lot of life together."
Given all this confusion, it's not surprising that some people thought Stokes and Ballerini were attempting relationship 3.0 when they met up two months post-breakup. However, as TMZ reported at the time, things were strictly platonic.
In addition, it appears that the former pair might have disagreed on life goals. "As much as she wants a life with him, it just felt like he didn't want a future that would involve kids, marriage and the whole package," an insider dished to the Daily Mail in February 2026. Two months later, Ballerini appeared on "Today" and the conversation turned to a song she wrote about wrestling with the decision of becoming a parent. "I think one thing that's really cool being in my 30s is having different conversations with my friends," Ballerini explained. "Talking about work/life balance and wanting [ . . .] a family."
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form
Alexandra Daddario married Andrew Form in summer 2022, but by February 2026, their relationship was over. Daddario's been an in-demand actor for decades, and Form has been a successful producer for even longer. Months before they married, Form and Daddario used their considerable funds to purchase a property worth over $7 million. The couple also shares a son, born in fall 2024, whom they co-parent.
Form is 17 years older than Daddario, but big age differences are common among celebrity couples. Rather than a gap in years, it appears physical distance is what ultimately eroded Daddario and Form's bond. "'It wasn't a sudden event, as it was more of a consistent loss of love instead of working on their relationship and continuing being together," one insider told the Daily Mail. "It was hot and heavy and dwindled as fast as it started."
This assessment seems to be borne out by Form's social media posts. In July 2023, Form gushed on Instagram, "There is nothing better than waking up everyday knowing I'm going to spend it with you." However, after Mother's Day 2024, Form discontinued any relationship-related commentary on the platform. Daddario's non-work-related Instagram posts have long centered around the former pair's son, with Form not appearing in her feed since way back in February 2023. Even then, the more loved-up pics were concentrated in 2021 and 2022, but were still few and far between.
Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig
Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig have been in each other's orbit since they both appeared in "The Vampire Diaries." Years after the series ended, Kebbel and Roerig teamed up for the Hallmark movie, "Love in the Great Smoky Mountains," playing old flames who rebuild their former bond. A couple of years later, Kebbel and Roerig announced their IRL relationship in April 2025. In a scene that seemed straight out of a Hallmark romance, Roerig gave Kebbel a massive bouquet of flowers. As they locked lips, fans swooned.
Despite that promising start, Kebbel and Roerig's bond quickly dissolved. "I haven't been in a relationship in in quite some time," Kebbel informed "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" in February 2026. Although their relationship was brief, Kebbel was candid about the breakup's impact. "Definitely it was one of the hardest things I've ever done." The actor also noted the experience was part of a bigger story in her personal growth. After reaching age 40, Kebbel explained that she began reexamining her life in a completely new way.
For fans that missed Kebbel and Roerig's initial splashy relationship reveal, the news of their breakup was baffling. "Omg were they dating?" queried one person on Instagram. "Didn't know a hard launch and breakup post could be all-in-one," remarked another.
Janel Parrish and Chris Long
In 2018, a year after "Pretty Little Liars" ended, Janel Parrish married Chris Long. For their first anniversary, Parrish wrote a heartfelt Instagram post and released a song inspired by their love. Fast forward to April 2026, however, and Long and Parrish's romance was over. "There is still so much love and respect between us, and I'm deeply grateful for everything we built together. This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me," Parrish explained in an Instagram Story at the time (via Entertainment Now).
Since Long doesn't work in the entertainment industry and he doesn't post much on social media, it's likely his future relationships will stay mostly out of the public eye. In contrast, weeks after the divorce announcement, Parrish had already moved on with Sasha Farber. Farber's been a fixture on "Dancing With the Stars" since 2012 and Parrish was on the show back in 2014. Dancing appears to be a huge part of their romantic lives, as well. Parrish has posted multiple videos of them moving effortlessly together in the open space between a living room and kitchen. "Life has been full of joy lately," Parrish wrote on Instagram in May, along with a video that ended with Farber dipping her as they kissed passionately.
Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman
After their yearslong relationship stalled, "Love on the Spectrum" stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman broke up in April. "They couldn't come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time," an insider informed The U.S. Sun. For the two previous years, Romeo had brainstormed possible wedding plans in different interviews. However, in the end, the couple reportedly didn't have any specific intentions in terms of getting married. In addition, there were times on the show when both Romeo and Isaacman expressed caution about the prospect of a legal commitment.
After being invested in Romeo and Isaacman's story for multiple seasons, fans had lots of thoughts. Some supported the breakup, others were disappointed and held out hope for future reconciliation, and a third group was ready to play matchmaker with Romeo and one of the series' other stars.
Even though Romeo and Isaacman ended up going their separate ways, Romeo's cousin, Mary, and her mom, Christine, had a sanguine outlook as they focused on the positives that transcended the relationship. "I'm personally grateful to David for being a mirror for her to see and figure out what she wants, who she is," Christine shared on YouTube. "A five-year relationship is a successful relationship," Mary added. "You learn so much, you grow so much."
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
When Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson got together midway through 2025, they appeared to be one of the celebrity couples most likely to get engaged in 2026. During the early months, the two seemed smitten and had endless compliments for each other in interviews. Things were seemingly still going strong in February 2026 when Thompson gifted his then-girlfriend a luxury automobile and they took a trip together.
Then, in a sharp reversal, Megan and Thompson's relationship ended less than two months later in April. Megan vented her frustrations on Instagram, hinting at some serious behind-the-scenes drama. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house . . . got 'cold feet," she wrote (via TMZ). "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????" Megan's "playing house" comment could refer to a fall 2025 Instagram post that led some to believe the then-couple started cohabitating.
Public reactions to the breakup were highly polarized. However, whether they vilified or supported her, Megan's follow-up statement quashed any notion she and Thompson would seek reconciliation. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward," she informed CNN.
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen's personal and professional lives have been intertwined for a long time. Ahead of their first blind date, they were both vying for spots in the same movie. They married in 2008 and had two children together. But, in May, Biggs and Mollen announced their 18-year marriage was over. "They are very much connected," an insider explained to People. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."
From the start, Biggs and Mollen relied on couples' therapy. While some may have seen this as a portent of doom, they used it to strengthen their bond, particularly after they became parents. Biggs and Mollen have also continued acting together, which sometimes adds stress to their lives, since any on-set critiques might have a deeper sting due to their shared home life.
Perhaps a bigger red flag, at least early on, was Mollen's jealously over Biggs' fame. Things got even more emotionally complicated when they fell in love and Mollen unexpectedly got pregnant and had a miscarriage. Even though Mollen had initially been wary about marriage, the prospects seemed less of a step after everything else they had been through. Even so, one of Mollen's past comments seems a little grim in light of the couple's split. "Is he my soulmate?" Mollen remarked to Ryan Seacrest while co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2023. "I really don't want to say that publicly because I want to keep him on his toes."