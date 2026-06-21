The Stunning Career Transformation Of Janel Parrish, From Pretty Little Liars To Hallmark Leading Lady

When the showbiz bug first bit "Pretty Little Liars" fan-favorite Janel Parrish, she did not waste any time. Not only did she dive headfirst into honing her craft, but she actually launched her career when she was still a child. And her multihyphenate's career only continues to evolve.

Reflecting on her success on the stage and screen, Parrish told Broadway World in 2017 that years of hard work and dedication played a major part. "I would say that if you have the passion for [the performing arts] — train," she said. "Get into dance classes, you'll need them even if you think you don't. If you like being on stage, a lot of these productions will have movement in them, so it helps to know the basics. Take vocal lessons, acting lessons. Familiarize yourself with productions that you love. Make it your art and your craft — dedicate yourself to it. I did that and it became my life."

Of course, "Pretty Little Liars" is but one of her many credits. From Broadway star to reality TV competitor to Hallmark Channel fixture, here is the stunning transformation of Janel Parrish's career.