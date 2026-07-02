What You Didn't Know About Reese Witherspoon's Oldest Son Deacon Phillippe

The late '90s and early 2000s were a golden age for high-profile celebrity couples. From Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake to Ben Affleck's (first) romance with Jennifer Lopez, celeb-watchers had more romantic relationships to root for than ever before. That list also included Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, two exciting young actors who had starred together in the 1999 film "Cruel Intentions" and got married that same year.

Several decades later, fans of Witherspoon and Phillippe have two new careers to follow. Their daughter Ava and son Deacon are both in their twenties now, almost as old as their parents were when they got together. There are rumors that Ava's feud with her father is messy, including perhaps a voluntary estrangement, but Deacon seems to be on pretty good terms with the "Gosford Park" star.

Ever since he was young, celeb-watchers have been interested in how Deacon would (or wouldn't) follow in his parents' footsteps. Over the years, he's made a number of attempts to break into various aspects of the entertainment industry, trying not only to honor his parents' legacies but to forge his own path based on his own interests. Read on to learn more about Reese Witherspoon's oldest son, Deacon Phillippe.