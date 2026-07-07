Popular Daytime TV Shows That Were Axed From The Air In 2026

As the 2020s are being increasingly defined by an "attention economy," where and what our eyes are focused on have started to have unprecedented consequences. According to a 2025 poll by Media, 81% of U.S. consumers engaged with short-form, vertical content on their smartphones on a daily basis. While this might feel like it occurs in isolation, companies are listening and even bringing about a new industry of "vertical dramas" filmed exclusively to be watched while scrolling.

This shift in viewership is also having a tangible impact on the way legacy media programs are being managed. Permanent fixtures of daytime TV, once the primary source of access to celebrity interviews, advertisements, and the news, are no longer managing to capture their audience's attention. Some programs, such as "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show," have managed to take a social media-first approach, with gimmicks such as the "tunnel walk" videos and attention-grabbing clips enticing a predominantly online audience. However, others haven't managed to be as lucky.

Syndication (essentially, selling programs to cable companies for a licensing fee) is not a uniquely 21st-century phenomenon, with TV adopting it in the 1980s as a borrowed tradition from radio programming. NBCUniversal's choice to pivot its brand strategy away from these first-run syndication programs has put many of its daytime shows (even ones that are decades old) on the chopping block in 2026, especially as podcast formats seem to resonate more with modern audiences. Whether you're a long-time fan or didn't even realize these shows were still running, here are some of the most popular programs leaving TV this year.