Popular Daytime TV Shows That Were Axed From The Air In 2026
As the 2020s are being increasingly defined by an "attention economy," where and what our eyes are focused on have started to have unprecedented consequences. According to a 2025 poll by Media, 81% of U.S. consumers engaged with short-form, vertical content on their smartphones on a daily basis. While this might feel like it occurs in isolation, companies are listening and even bringing about a new industry of "vertical dramas" filmed exclusively to be watched while scrolling.
This shift in viewership is also having a tangible impact on the way legacy media programs are being managed. Permanent fixtures of daytime TV, once the primary source of access to celebrity interviews, advertisements, and the news, are no longer managing to capture their audience's attention. Some programs, such as "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and "The Drew Barrymore Show," have managed to take a social media-first approach, with gimmicks such as the "tunnel walk" videos and attention-grabbing clips enticing a predominantly online audience. However, others haven't managed to be as lucky.
Syndication (essentially, selling programs to cable companies for a licensing fee) is not a uniquely 21st-century phenomenon, with TV adopting it in the 1980s as a borrowed tradition from radio programming. NBCUniversal's choice to pivot its brand strategy away from these first-run syndication programs has put many of its daytime shows (even ones that are decades old) on the chopping block in 2026, especially as podcast formats seem to resonate more with modern audiences. Whether you're a long-time fan or didn't even realize these shows were still running, here are some of the most popular programs leaving TV this year.
Karamo Brown may be done with TV
The world was absolutely enchanted by the 2018 Netflix premiere of "Queer Eye," and the charming and flamboyant "Fab Five" had a lot to do with it. Among them, Karamo Brown's past in social services made him the perfect candidate to be the program's cultural expert. Besides his professional qualifications, Brown also made history as the first openly gay, Black star on the notorious reality TV show "The Real World." His presence on "Queer Eye" was impactful, and after four years on the show, one of his biggest dreams came true: Brown got his own talk show, "Karamo."
In a statement to E! News in April 2022, the star shared, "Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream." Teased to cover topics "including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics," the daytime television show ran for four seasons before ultimately getting cancelled in the March 2026 NBCUniversal purge. This news came shortly after "Queer Eye" aired its last season in January 2026, and Brown was glaringly absent from its press run. In a June 2026 interview with People, the Emmy award winner shared how the toxic work culture made walking away from the show an easy choice.
However, leaving the series and "Karamo" being cancelled are far from the end of his career. The star reportedly plans on using his newfound free time to work on his new lifestyle app, "Kē," as well as an upcoming self-help book and digital interview series.
Access Hollywood lost access on the busiest night of the year
"Access Hollywood" has been one of the leading daytime television sources for celebrity news since premiering in 1996. Originally conceived as a competitor for "Entertainment Tonight," the program was focused on interviewing celebrities on the red carpet and on set, to varying degrees of cultural impact.
President Donald Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from the 2016 election cycle featured some crass talk, and host Billy Bush was subsequently fired from NBCU's other program, "Today." However, while that interview undoubtedly acted as an eye-opening experience to many voters, it didn't hold much weight regarding the outcome of the election. In fact, despite touting a lovable cast over the last few years with Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, and Scott Evans, they were shown the door in the most brutal way possible.
Staff of the show detailed the brutal moment they found out "Access Hollywood" was getting axed to the New York Post, revealing that even high-ranking producers had been kept in the dark. The news marked a "Pretty sh**** start to Oscars weekend," according to one insider, as the crew was still required to work long hours before and after one of the most important nights in entertainment. The news was reportedly also shocking to many "Access Hollywood" staffers, with one pointing out, "Our ratings are higher than 'Extra,' how are they still around?" Although filming is scheduled to continue through the summer, the future of daytime TV will look very different by fall.
There's no job security for The Steve Wilkos Show
Sometimes one brand's identity can help keep the lights on for another, and while that may have appeared to be the case for "The Steve Wilkos Show," even their luck has run out in 2026. As a former Chicago police officer and security guard for the hit daytime program "The Jerry Springer Show," Steve Wilkos was more than prepared to handle rowdy guests looking to work through their problems on air.
After serving as a guest host on "Jerry Springer" for more than 50 episodes, he gained the audience's trust for his "no-nonsense style, informed by his law enforcement background" (via his website). He was granted his own show in 2007, maintaining consistent viewership and additional renewals as recently as last year. In an announcement of this latest season (via Deadline), Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios Tracie Wilson boasted about the program, sharing how "We're excited for another season of outstanding episodes from Steve and his incredibly talented team, all of whom have made 'The Steve Wilkos Show' a mainstay in daytime television."
Unfortunately, it's evident that this excitement was short-lived, with the show coming to a screeching halt during the NBCUniversal syndication purge in March 2026. If even the second-longest-running daytime talk show couldn't prove to be profitable in the current media landscape, Wilkos' cancellation may point to an even bigger shift in viewership and profitability than most of us realize.
The Kelly Clarkson Show was cancelled for personal reasons
While many of these shows seem to have been taken off the air prematurely, one of the first to announce its departure from the network was a deliberate choice. After making history as the first winner of "American Idol" in 2006, Kelly Clarkson became the poster child of how far TV fame can take an artist. After a stint as a coach on "The Voice," the EGOT-winning artist made her talk show host debut in September 2019.
The first four seasons of the show were taped in Universal City, California, before moving to New York during the show's fifth season (although that doesn't mean staff were happy). Tracie Williams, the EVP of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, also appeared eager to renew the show for two more seasons in a 2022 interview (via NBC), boasting about the show's "more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable, and digital platforms since its launch," as well as promising that "Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."
However, in February 2026 (halfway through filming its seventh season), Clarkson announced in a post on Instagram that October would mark the end of the program. The "Since U Been Gone" singer was aware that the news would devastate loyal fans of the show, but she explained, "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives." While more time with her family will be personally fulfilling, this cancellation was the first domino to fall in a long list of shows.