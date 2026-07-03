Demi Moore, Willem Dafoe & More: Iconic Actors Who Haven't Won An Oscar Yet

The truth about Amy Adams is that she has six Oscar nominations to her name, but she is yet to actually bag one of those golden trophies. As of this writing, she's one of the most-nominated actors who has never won. She was up for her first Oscar in 2006, when she earned a nod for her breakthrough in "Junebug." Three years later, she found a place once again in the best supporting actress category for "Doubt."

Per CNN, Adams, who was then a two-time nominee, effused at the time, "There are moments when it seems like reality, but it's far too good to be true ... [My first nomination] was such a whirlwind that I didn't necessarily absorb it. So I made a deal with myself to enjoy it this time and have fun." Her most recent nomination came in 2019 for "Vice."

Unlike some of her Oscar-less contemporaries, Adams has not been dismissive of Hollywood's highest acting honor. Even as fans rally behind her and there have been countless think-pieces about her stream of losses — and snubs, as for "Arrival" — the actor continues to maintain composure. "So far, not winning hasn't defined me, so I feel pretty okay ... I feel super grateful and blessed to even work in this industry," she said at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.