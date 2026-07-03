Demi Moore, Willem Dafoe & More: Iconic Actors Who Haven't Won An Oscar Yet
If there is an ultimate benchmark Hollywood has used to tangibly quantify the subjective art of acting across generations and genres, it's an Academy Award win. Since its inception in 1929, the big daddy of cinema awards has stood as the be-all and end-all for many actors who, notwithstanding the widespread critical acclaim and fan adulation that lines their already brilliant careers, don't want to rest until they secure an Oscar.
Some industry veterans, however, operate on a different level of enlightenment. Against the context of the coveted golden statuette eluding them for decades, even with multiple nominations awakening hope of an overdue win from time to time, these actors have realized that their legacies outshine Academy recognition; not always in a self-preserving way, but simply because their love of making movies transcends awards-season approval. Here is a roundup of some iconic actors who you may be surprised to find out have actually never taken home a competitive or honorary Oscar.
Amy Adams isn't 'defined' by her six Oscar losses
The truth about Amy Adams is that she has six Oscar nominations to her name, but she is yet to actually bag one of those golden trophies. As of this writing, she's one of the most-nominated actors who has never won. She was up for her first Oscar in 2006, when she earned a nod for her breakthrough in "Junebug." Three years later, she found a place once again in the best supporting actress category for "Doubt."
Per CNN, Adams, who was then a two-time nominee, effused at the time, "There are moments when it seems like reality, but it's far too good to be true ... [My first nomination] was such a whirlwind that I didn't necessarily absorb it. So I made a deal with myself to enjoy it this time and have fun." Her most recent nomination came in 2019 for "Vice."
Unlike some of her Oscar-less contemporaries, Adams has not been dismissive of Hollywood's highest acting honor. Even as fans rally behind her and there have been countless think-pieces about her stream of losses — and snubs, as for "Arrival" — the actor continues to maintain composure. "So far, not winning hasn't defined me, so I feel pretty okay ... I feel super grateful and blessed to even work in this industry," she said at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.
Johnny Depp doesn't want an Oscar anyway
Johnny Depp has undergone some truly stunning transformations for roles over the course of his career. Considering the acclaimed string of hits that define his filmography, from his fantastic genre-focused collaborations with director Tim Burton to the massy "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, one might assume that he would have acquired at least one Oscar, if not more, by now. Though he received nominations for his work in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Finding Neverland," and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," he did not convert those noms into wins.
That said, Depp seems more than fine with how his Academy Awards journey has shaken out so far. If his own admissions are to be believed, adding an Oscar to his prize collection is anyway not a goal he's aiming for. "I don't want to win one of those things ever, you know ... A nomination is plenty," he told the BBC in 2013. "The idea of winning means that you're in competition with someone and I'm not in competition with anybody."
Bradley Cooper said an Oscar would 'change nothing'
Bradley Cooper holds a special kind of distinction in the Oscars circuit. With a whopping total of 12 nominations throughout his celebrated career, he figures among a select cohort of stars who have the highest number of Oscar bids but no wins. Cooper's run for best actor kickstarted in 2013 with "Silver Linings Playbook," and most recently he got a nod in the same category for the biopic "Maestro." He was also up for acting awards for his performances in "American Hustle" and "A Star Is Born." He's received non-acting nods, too, including best picture and best adapted screenplay for his award-magnet musical "A Star Is Born." His producer portfolio also attached him to other nominated films like "Joker" and "Nightmare Alley."
Despite all the Academy attention he has been showered with, the prized statuette has continued to elude Cooper, who has made no bones about his disappointment over being snubbed for major recognitions. "It's quite a thing to work through, and it's completely devoid of artistic creation," he said on the subject of award shows in Interview magazine in 2020. "It's ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It's very interesting and utterly meaningless." Cooper's deep investment in the Oscars conversation is a fairly recent development, presumably stemming from the expansion of his résumé beyond acting, for, in a GQ interview after his 2013 miss, he had asserted: "I don't want to win an Oscar. It would change nothing."
Michelle Pfeiffer has been in the running three times
Michelle Pfeiffer's no stranger to being up for an Oscar. Alas, she's only received nominations so far — something the reserved Pfeiffer has refrained from addressing throughout her decades-long career, even as fan circles demand a correction of her Oscar-less status.
Pfeiffer earned her first nod for 1988's "Dangerous Liaisons," which was also a best picture contender. Though she lost to Geena Davis in the best supporting actress category that night, the setback did little to slow the momentum she had picked up with her powerful breakout in "Scarface." The following year, she was up for her work in "The Fabulous Baker Boys." Her third, and so far last, Oscar nomination was for her role in 1992's "Love Field."
For all the acting acclaim she earned in the 1980s and '90s as one of Hollywood's most revered performers, she remained notoriously on edge about her place in the industry. "Well, that's typically my fear about my performances," Pfeiffer, whose discomfort with the celebrity spotlight is well-known, told The New Yorker in 2021. "[T]hat this will be the performance I will be discovered as the fraud that I have known all along that I am." Post 2010, Pfeiffer nearly disappeared from Hollywood due to a lack of fulfilling scripts and a growing focus on family life, though she still brings her magic to the screen every now and then.
Ethan Hawke would 'rather not win'
Since the 1980s, Ethan Hawke has been charming moviegoers and critics across film genres. Alas, the Oscar continues to elude him. In addition to three nominations in acting categories, he also received two nominations for his screenplay contributions to the "Before" trilogy.
Hawke's Oscar nomination count stands at five at the time of this writing, but he doesn't seem to be in any kind of rush to add the coveted golden statuette to his already glittering awards tally. As he has reiterated several times over, winning for work that's truly worthy and self-fulfilling has remained his ultimate priority since his first nomination for "Training Day" in 2002.
"So much mediocrity is strung up the flagpole. I'd rather not win," he told the Evening Standard in 2015. "One of my acting ambitions is to beat Peter O'Toole who got eight nominations and never won." His performance as legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart in "Blue Moon" earned Hawke his latest Oscar nod in 2026, notably his first in the best actor category.
Demi Moore's first nomination was huge moment for her career
When "The Substance" premiered in 2024, it ignited Oscar buzz almost immediately — not only for the body-horror film itself but also its lead star Demi Moore, on whose electrifying performance the dystopian storyline hinged. "It's new territory, and a little scary," she told Vanity Fair at the time. "I find it best to let go of expectations of any kind. I've been really just trying to stay present, and enjoy what's been occurring and unfolding." Sure enough, Moore was eventually nominated in the best actress category at the 2025 awards, securing her first such recognition by the Academy.
An Oscar nod for Moore had been a long time coming. After her breakthrough as a member of the cast of the 1985 classic "St. Elmo's Fire" and later acclaim for "Ghost," Moore was slingshotted into superstar territory, where she stayed for years, albeit surprisingly without any major award wins. Her nomination for "The Substance" seemed like a promising opportunity for Moore to finally close that gap.
Moore ultimately lost to Mikey Madison, who won the Oscar for best actress for "Anora." When asked at the Time100 summit how she viewed her first Oscar loss, Moore didn't refrain from admitting disappointment but was able to look at the larger picture vis-a-vis her craft: "Clearly the message here is that there's more work to be done and that this issue is not complete."
Sigourney Weaver was nominated twice in one year
When Sigourney Weaver made her big Hollywood breakthrough in the landmark 1979 film "Alien" — and continued her run as Ellen Ripley in subsequent installments of the sci-fi horror franchise – a volley of award nominations rained down on her. The most significant one, of course, was the Oscar nod she received in 1987 for "Aliens," the second film in the series. It was a well-deserved milestone for Weaver but still a surprising one for the Academy — an organization that hasn't been known to frequently acknowledge sci-fi or fantasy pictures in major categories.
"I really appreciate the Academy community ... getting over whatever prejudices they might have against this kind of sci-fi genre and nominating me for the actual work because I do think it's an amazing role," she said on "Jake's Takes" in 2022. Many fans believed Weaver's slot in the best actress category should indisputably have translated to a win. It didn't, setting off an unfortunate cycle of the coveted Oscar eluding her year upon year.
In fact, two out of Weaver's total three nominations occurred at the 1989 awards, when she was up for both "Gorillas in the Mist" and "Working Girl." Despite its blockbuster collections, the "Avatar" franchise didn't get Weaver any recognitions, and while she was largely unsentimental about her own omission, she did give a sharp reaction to the Academy's purported snub of James Cameron for the original film. As she told Folha Online (via HuffPost) in 2010, "Today it's fashionable to give the Oscar to a small movie that nobody saw."
Michelle Williams is another five-time nominee
Michelle Williams' Oscar run began back in 2006 with a nomination for "Brokeback Mountain," in which she appeared alongside her then-boyfriend Heath Ledger, who also earned his first nod that year. While Ledger eventually went on to be posthumously honored by the Academy for his portrayal of the Joker in "The Dark Knight," Williams continues to patiently wait for her acting award with five nominations to her name.
Most recently, hopes were pinned on her lead role in the 2022 film "The Fabelmans," for which she also won nominations across other major award shows. Though she did not win best actress at the 2023 Oscars, Williams was seemingly devoid of any bitterness that may have arisen from her fifth miss. "If it appears like a competition, that's maybe what it looks like from the outside, but it isn't what I experience with my peers," she told Yahoo! Entertainment in 2023. "I experience a lot of warmth, friendly feelings and support for each other's work."
Indeed, there was much resounding acclaim for Williams' other Oscar-nominated performances, as in "Blue Valentine" and "Manchester by the Sea," but none of it translated into the coveted golden statuette for her. Notwithstanding the repeated Oscar misses, Williams has continued to deliver career-defining screen performances that keep her firmly on the Academy's radar.
Edward Norton has been dismissive of the Oscars
One needs to be a genius of a different league to score an Oscar nomination for their debut film. That's how Hollywood knew they had found their newest acting powerhouse in Edward Norton, who earned a nod in the best supporting actor category at the 1997 Academy Awards for his breakthrough in 1996's "Primal Fear." He didn't win, but he has since been nominated for his work in three more films: "American History X," "Birdman," and "A Complete Unknown."
Given the contrarian celebrity life he abides by, away from the spotlight of Hollywood fame and ensconced in privacy, it's hardly surprising that Norton is unfazed by his Oscar near-wins. As he once said in Interview magazine in 2014, in all his quintessential Norton highbrowism: "I'm not really hungry to prove anything to anybody, really." That said, the actor does have some thoughts on the state and operations of the Academy Awards in the present day that he has been unabashed in publicizing.
In a headline-making 2015 interview with IndieWire, he lamented the "game of monetization" that the Hollywood awards season has become. Citing another of his films that earned him a nomination, Norton said, "Now, the industry has allowed something to occur that is actually damaging on multiple levels ... the financials on 'Birdman' are negatively impacted by the awards season because the studios need to service two dozen things."
Ralph Fiennes would be 'delighted' to win
One of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Hollywood is the case of Ralph Fiennes and his missing Oscar. With a decorated screen career spanning decades, in addition to his illustrious theater work of many years, Fiennes is revered as a cross-genre talent with a range few actors can match. From enrapturing the youth as Lord Voldemort in the "Harry Potter" franchise, to straddling the oddball universe of director Wes Anderson as well as somber historical dramas like "Schindler's List" with equal ease, Fiennes has done it all (and more). But the top acting honor still eludes him, despite three nominations and his critical involvement in multiple best picture-winning films.
In fact, Fiennes could potentially have been an Oscar winner by now, if only he hadn't lost out on some votes by decision-makers apparently erroneously believing that he already had an award to his name. Considering his disappointing near-misses, it's probably a good thing that Fiennes doesn't set too much store by Oscar recognitions. "I mean, if such a thing comes to pass, I'd be delighted. Of course, any actor it would be, I'd be very happy. But you can't invest in it," he told The Playlist, after his 2024 political thriller "Conclave" created Oscar buzz and raised hopes that Fiennes may finally be close to winning his long overdue statuette. "[T]hat is where I want to put my mental energy into, the work I've got coming up."
Annette Bening has 'a sense of humor' about her Oscar nom run
The fact that acting powerhouse and stunning silver screen star Annette Bening is yet to win an Oscar, despite a long career flecked with critically acclaimed performances, has long been a source of resentment for her fans. Bening herself, meanwhile, knows the value of taking such misses in her stride. As she told CNN in 2024, "You have to have a sense of humor about it." Her gracious remark came after she was passed over for a golden statuette a fifth time at the 2024 awards, for her smashing portrayal of swimmer Diana Nyad in "Nyad."
Bening scored her first Oscar nod for her breakthrough role in 1990's "The Grifters." Already one Tony nomination old by then, Bening's acting credibility remained intact even after she lost out on the film award to Whoopi Goldberg, who later honored her and the other nominees with a chocolate statuette that year. She then found another worthy competitor in Hilary Swank, to whom she lost the best actress title twice.
Though older interviews indicate her grief over not winning the coveted Hollywood award, time and age seemed to wisen her approach. "One of the good things about this moment for me is that I can look back at 34 years ago when I first went to the Oscars ... it does give me a certain perspective that allows me to just go with the flow."
Willem Dafoe recognizes the impact awards can have on movies
Despite being one of the most revered actors of his generation, Willem Dafoe is yet to be an Academy Award-winning star — a discrepancy that continues to baffle his fans and supporters in film circles. As for Dafoe himself, an Oscar isn't the yardstick he measures his craft by. As he has reiterated several times over, he acts for the love of the game; everything else is secondary.
That said, the four-time Oscar nominee and theater veteran is not above advocating for his films to get the recognition they deserve, even if individual wins elude him. "Awards help those films get seen. And when you make a movie that you think is worthwhile ... it breaks your heart when it doesn't get good distribution," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. "So I like anything that helps a movie get seen and also helps you."
His anti-war film "Platoon" was one such sensation that swept major categories at the 1987 awards, while also simultaneously earning Dafoe his first nomination. It was a no-frills affair for the actor, who told The Hollywood Reporter that news of his nomination was relayed to him by his family babysitter. Dafoe's celebrity has increased exponentially between then and 2019 — when he nabbed his most recent Academy nod for his portrayal of Vincent Van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate" — but what has remained constant is his undying love for the profession. As he put it: "I remember my life by my movies."