Landman Rumor Mill Hints Casts' Lives Are About To Get Even More Lavish With Major Pay Bumps
It looks like the cast of "Landman" has a lot to celebrate. Insiders who spoke to Deadline claimed that many of the stars of Paramount+'s popular series are getting a raise as the third season approaches. Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris on the series, reportedly has a different three-year contract with annual raises, making him the only original cast member to be left out of the big pre-Season-3 pay increases.
Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller, is reportedly now making money in the same ballpark as Thornton with her new contract, raking in somewhere in the neighborhood of $750,000 for every episode. The first two seasons of the series were ten episodes each, so you can do the math to work out the wild pay the pair of actors will be making this coming year. Other cast members reportedly negotiated for higher salaries, and all but one landed on a deal by April 2026. Angela Norris herself, played by Ali Larter, is said to be making over $350,000 per episode after longer negotiations.
The other regulars from the original cast were less well-known than the big stars when they got cast in the series, meaning lower paychecks. Yet, after negotiations, all of their salaries have reportedly been doubled or more. For instance, Deadline reported that Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland — who play siblings Ainsley and Cooper Norris — will earn somewhere between $130,000 and $180,000 per episode.
Season 3 of Landman will be highly anticipated
Considering the fact that they'll all be making quite a bit more money than they did in the first two seasons, it's safe to assume that the cast of "Landman" is eager for the third season to be underway. Fans of the popular series are just as excited. Unfortunately, while the season premiere was originally planned for late 2026, it has now been pushed to 2027.
As fans are anxiously awaiting what might happen when the saga continues, it seems that the cast is waiting, too. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan reportedly prefers to keep everyone in the dark about what's planned for upcoming seasons. "The truth is we don't really know anything until we get there," Billy Bob Thornton said of what's to come in Season 3 while speaking to Deadline Hollywood in June. Mark Collie, who "Landman" fans know as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, joked, "Well, if I told you today what was going to happen in Season 3, I'd probably be shot in episode 2." Evidently, everybody's eager to see what will happen next in the world of Tommy Norris. It seems, though, that fans and cast members alike will have to be patient.