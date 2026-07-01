Landman Rumor Mill Hints Casts' Lives Are About To Get Even More Lavish With Major Pay Bumps

It looks like the cast of "Landman" has a lot to celebrate. Insiders who spoke to Deadline claimed that many of the stars of Paramount+'s popular series are getting a raise as the third season approaches. Billy Bob Thornton, who plays Tommy Norris on the series, reportedly has a different three-year contract with annual raises, making him the only original cast member to be left out of the big pre-Season-3 pay increases.

Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller, is reportedly now making money in the same ballpark as Thornton with her new contract, raking in somewhere in the neighborhood of $750,000 for every episode. The first two seasons of the series were ten episodes each, so you can do the math to work out the wild pay the pair of actors will be making this coming year. Other cast members reportedly negotiated for higher salaries, and all but one landed on a deal by April 2026. Angela Norris herself, played by Ali Larter, is said to be making over $350,000 per episode after longer negotiations.

The other regulars from the original cast were less well-known than the big stars when they got cast in the series, meaning lower paychecks. Yet, after negotiations, all of their salaries have reportedly been doubled or more. For instance, Deadline reported that Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland — who play siblings Ainsley and Cooper Norris — will earn somewhere between $130,000 and $180,000 per episode.