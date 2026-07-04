Not Queen Elizabeth, Not Prince Phillip: Meet The Longest-Lived Royal In British History

Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester died on October 29, 2004 at the age of 102. Although other royals, like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were known for their longevity, neither made it to their 100th year. Even Elizabeth's famously long-living mother — Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother — died at the age of 101, just months shy of her own 102nd birthday. This makes Alice the longest-living royal in modern times.

A glance back at Alice's life shows that her many years of strength and fortitude were far from guaranteed. When Alice was born in December 1901, the child and infant mortality rate was still incredibly high. Per Statistica, 228 of every 1,000 children born in 1900 would die before their fifth birthday. Alice actually nearly died at the age of 14 after an incident at a popular swimming spot in Scotland thrust her into peril. Following this terrifying ordeal, Alice did not stop taking risks, instead traveling the world unchaperoned, attempting to hike Mount Kenya, and even smuggling herself illegally across borders.

Throughout all these adventures — and occasional misadventures — Alice remained faithful to the monarchy. Although she was not originally primed to take on a big role in the British royal family, the unexpected abdication of her brother-in-law, King Edward VIII, pushed her into the spotlight. Alice ultimately dedicated her life to duty, attending important royal events and sponsoring numerous patronages until the very end.