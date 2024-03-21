Meet The Duke And Duchess Of Gloucester's 3 Grown Kids
If you are only a casual royals follower, you certainly know the highest-ranking members of the British royal family. There are many more members who don't get nearly as much press as, say, King Charles III or Prince Harry, but are still very much in the line of succession. Two notable members of the monarchy are Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. The Duke of Gloucester is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and he is currently 31st in the line of succession. In his role, he assists the crown in many capacities, including working with charitable organizations and attending official royal engagements.
Despite their titles, even royal fanatics may know little about the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. But, you likely know even less about their three grown children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor, and Lady Rose Gilman. The royal siblings have lived their lives mostly out of the spotlight, pursuing their own careers, starting their own families, and earning their own achievements.
Their son is an awarded member of the British Royal Army
Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, is the only son and the eldest child of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. He was born in 1974, and his full name was Alexander Patrick Gregers Richard Windsor. But as the son of the Duke of Gloucester and the great-grandson of King George V, he has the title of the Earl of Ulster. As his father's heir apparent, he will likely go on to inherit the title of Duke of Gloucester one day. He is 32nd in the line of succession.
Apart from those royal titles, the Earl of Ulster has also made a name for himself through military service. Just like many members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, he was an active member of the British Royal Army from 1998 to 2008. During that time, he led an impressive military career, moving up to the rank of major and earning such recognitions as a General Service Medal, NATO Kosovo Medal, Iraq Medal, and Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal. He has since retired from active military duty to lead a more quiet civilian life.
The Earl of Ulster leads a quiet life with his family
Despite his royal relations, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, leads a quiet life primarily outside of the public eye. In 2002, he married a pediatric doctor named Dr. Claire Booth. The couple married in the Queen's Chapel at St James's Palace in London. At the time, the Earl of Ulster was still in active military service and remained in the British Royal Army for a few years after their marriage. He now works as a civilian and is the director of the Transnational Crisis Project.
Claire, Countess of Ulster, had their son, Xan Windsor, Lord Culloden, in 2007. Their daughter, Lady Cosima Windsor, arrived in 2010. Currently, Xan is 33rd in line to the throne, just behind his father in the line of succession. Their daughter, Cosima, is 34th in line to the throne. Alexander and Claire keep themselves and their children mostly out of the public eye.
Lady Davina Windsor married a carpenter
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester's second child, Lady Davina Windsor, was born on November 19, 1977. As members of the royal family, she and her siblings led a privileged early life. According to Tatler, she grew up in an apartment in Kensington Palace. She attended St George's School, Ascot, for her early education and then studied at the University of West England, where she got her degree in media studies.
Like her older brother, the Duke of Ulster, Lady Davina has opted to keep most of her personal life out of the public eye. Although she attends royal weddings and other events, she's not often making headlines. However, her love life caught the public's attention when news broke of her engagement to a man named Gary Lewis. The New Zealand-born builder and former sheep shearer met the royal on a surfing trip. The match between the lady and the carpenter may sound like something out of a fairytale, but it was quite real.
When Lady Davina wed Gary in 2004, Gary became the first Māori member to marry into the British royal family. The small wedding was attended only by close friends and the couple's immediate family. The pair had two children, Senna Kowhai Lewis and Tāne Mahuta Lewis, before divorcing in 2018.
Lady Rose Gilman has worked in the film industry
We often think of royals as either living a life of luxury or fulfilling their duties to the crown. However, many members of the British royal family do not act in official roles for the crown. Instead, they lead private lives and have careers outside the royal sphere. That's the case for Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester's youngest child, Lady Rose Gilman, formerly Lady Rose Windsor.
Lady Rose has an artistic eye, which she used to work in the film industry. Under the name Rose Windsor, the duke and duchess' daughter worked in the art department for the TV series "Little Britain" and as an assistant set dresser on the movie "Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley." Most impressively, she worked in the art department on two wildly successful films in the Harry Potter franchise: "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
Lady Rose Gilman looked like a princess at her wedding
Over the years, we've seen many stunning royal weddings and royal wedding looks. How could we forget Kate Middleton's iconic wedding gown or Meghan Markle's controversial wedding tiara? But you may have missed Lady Rose Gilman's showstopping wedding ensemble.
The youngest child of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester married George Gilman in July 2008 at the Queen's Chapel, St James' Palace. And although this wedding didn't make as many headlines, Lady Rose fit the royal part perfectly on her wedding day. She wore a simple but classic white dress with fluttery sleeves, diamond clips, and a long veil.
But, by far, the most eye-catching element of the ensemble was her tiara. Royals often wear over-the-top headpieces to weddings, but with this tiara, no guest was going to distract from the bride. Lady Rose positively sparkled while wearing the Iveagh Tiara, a royal jewel that was gifted to Queen Mary. The historic tiara has been worn by many members of the royal family, including Princess Alice and Lady Rose's mother, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. Wearing the tiara for her wedding day carried on the royal tradition.