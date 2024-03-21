Meet The Duke And Duchess Of Gloucester's 3 Grown Kids

If you are only a casual royals follower, you certainly know the highest-ranking members of the British royal family. There are many more members who don't get nearly as much press as, say, King Charles III or Prince Harry, but are still very much in the line of succession. Two notable members of the monarchy are Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. The Duke of Gloucester is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and he is currently 31st in the line of succession. In his role, he assists the crown in many capacities, including working with charitable organizations and attending official royal engagements.

Despite their titles, even royal fanatics may know little about the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. But, you likely know even less about their three grown children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor, and Lady Rose Gilman. The royal siblings have lived their lives mostly out of the spotlight, pursuing their own careers, starting their own families, and earning their own achievements.