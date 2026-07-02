Prince William & King Charles Are Reportedly Butting Heads Over Prince Harry's UK Return
With a reunion between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's family and King Charles III in the works, an end to the royal family feud may be forthcoming. Yet while Harry reportedly thinks he and William, Prince of Wales, can start mending their bond, too, this will be a much bigger challenge than making up with his dad. In fact, rumor has it William's refusal to forgive his brother is creating tension with Charles.
Charles is reportedly thrilled to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during the Sussexes' upcoming U.K. trip. William, on the other hand, doesn't want any involvement in a reunion with his estranged brother. "William and [Queen] Camilla think the whole idea is complete lunacy," an insider told Heat World, regarding Harry and Charles' reunion. "They've both warned Charles countless times that he's setting himself up for disaster..." they added. According to the source, "William is still livid and can't understand why his father keeps extending olive branches. As far as he's concerned, Harry is beyond hope."
Yet it seems William's disappointment with Charles is mutual. The insider says William's indignation won't change his dad's mind. "...Charles has dug his heels in. He's reached the point where he believes the feud is damaging the family far more than any awkward reunion ever could," they explained. From the sound of it, neither Charles nor William is likely to budge, taking this feud in an entirely new direction.
Prince William doesn't seem likely to back down
Prince Harry has long made it clear that he's ready to make amends with his estranged family. Now that King Charles III is on board, this summer could signal a turning point in the royal drama. Charles apparently isn't just ready to reconcile with his son and get to know his grandchildren; he also wants the entire family feud behind them. In fact, the insider told Heat World Charles is "more than willing to sit in and act as a de facto mediator" between his sons. At this point, Prince William is the only person who needs any convincing. Charles is reportedly "certain that Harry can be talked into it, and once they're in the same room, it'll be a case of them finally opening their hearts and dropping their respective grievances..."
So, who will give in? That's hard to say. This time last year, Charles and Harry were already considering patching things up. Yet a friend told the Daily Beast that William "absolutely f****** hates" his brother Harry," adding that "William will never, ever forgive Harry..." Apparently, though, Charles is holding out hope despite the fact that William reportedly threatened to avoid any Sandringham family get-togethers in protest. It certainly doesn't seem likely William and Harry will be best friends by the end of the summer. If Harry does find himself back in the fold, though, that will make it more difficult for William to avoid him.