Prince William & King Charles Are Reportedly Butting Heads Over Prince Harry's UK Return

With a reunion between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's family and King Charles III in the works, an end to the royal family feud may be forthcoming. Yet while Harry reportedly thinks he and William, Prince of Wales, can start mending their bond, too, this will be a much bigger challenge than making up with his dad. In fact, rumor has it William's refusal to forgive his brother is creating tension with Charles.

Charles is reportedly thrilled to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during the Sussexes' upcoming U.K. trip. William, on the other hand, doesn't want any involvement in a reunion with his estranged brother. "William and [Queen] Camilla think the whole idea is complete lunacy," an insider told Heat World, regarding Harry and Charles' reunion. "They've both warned Charles countless times that he's setting himself up for disaster..." they added. According to the source, "William is still livid and can't understand why his father keeps extending olive branches. As far as he's concerned, Harry is beyond hope."

Yet it seems William's disappointment with Charles is mutual. The insider says William's indignation won't change his dad's mind. "...Charles has dug his heels in. He's reached the point where he believes the feud is damaging the family far more than any awkward reunion ever could," they explained. From the sound of it, neither Charles nor William is likely to budge, taking this feud in an entirely new direction.