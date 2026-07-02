All-American Vs. British Style: Comparing The Wedding Menus Of Taylor Swift And Kate Middleton
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day approaches, people can't help reminiscing about the royal wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding was a modern fairytale — which sets the bar pretty high. However, Swift and Kelce seem to be up for the challenge, and they're already giving the Wales serious competition with lavish plans that reportedly include a castle within Madison Square Garden. However, in terms of total costs, William and Kate might ultimately have them beat. One insider theorized to CNN that Swift and Kelce might spend up to $20 million, which is approximately $14 million less than the royals spent over a decade ago.
When it comes to the food, there's a distinct divide in the wedding menus. According to intel collected by Page Six, the Swift-Kelce celebration appears to be a blend of upscale and quintessential American favorites. Lobster and chicken might to be on the menu, as well as fries and onion rings. For attendees looking for a healthier option, there appears to be salad. Rather than just one caterer, the couple is reportedly planning to include local restaurants too.
In contrast, William and Kate's wedding was more of a traditional, formal meal with some ingredients provided by King Charles III. After a seafood appetizer, attendees enjoyed lamb and vegetables. Rather than fries and ketchup, William and Kate's guests were dining on potatoes and the rather mysterious-sounding "sauce Windsor" (via Hello!), which could be a special family recipe.
How will Swift's cake stack up?
Dessert, especially cake, is always a major focal point of any wedding. When William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales got married, multiple desserts were available, including chocolate parfait, which likely means attendees needed to do a lot of dancing to work up an appetite for cake. In keeping with British tradition, fruitcake was served. Similar to American fruitcake in some ways, the British version is topped with delicious frosting. Royal wedding cakes are often monumental feats of engineering and construction. Even though it was massive, the cake's décor was understated. "[Kate Middleton] didn't want any gold or glitter. It wasn't to have any color on it all," baker Fiona Cairns recalled to People.
While we don't know the details of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding cake, it's pretty safe to say it probably won't be a fruitcake. It also might be glitzier in terms of the decorations. Swift is a big fan of Milk Bar's cakes, including their vanilla birthday cake with colorful sprinkles. Since Page Six reported that key baking ingredients like eggs and milk were spotted at Madison Square Garden, maybe some on-site baking was imminent.
Whatever flavors Swift and Kelce choose, it likely won't have a longevity of the British royals' cakes. Forty years after King Charles III and Princess Diana's wedding, a leftover slice of cake sold for thousands. While the Swift-Kelce cake will likely be delicious to American palettes, it's best enjoyed immediately, rather than saved as a future investment.