All-American Vs. British Style: Comparing The Wedding Menus Of Taylor Swift And Kate Middleton

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day approaches, people can't help reminiscing about the royal wedding of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding was a modern fairytale — which sets the bar pretty high. However, Swift and Kelce seem to be up for the challenge, and they're already giving the Wales serious competition with lavish plans that reportedly include a castle within Madison Square Garden. However, in terms of total costs, William and Kate might ultimately have them beat. One insider theorized to CNN that Swift and Kelce might spend up to $20 million, which is approximately $14 million less than the royals spent over a decade ago.

When it comes to the food, there's a distinct divide in the wedding menus. According to intel collected by Page Six, the Swift-Kelce celebration appears to be a blend of upscale and quintessential American favorites. Lobster and chicken might to be on the menu, as well as fries and onion rings. For attendees looking for a healthier option, there appears to be salad. Rather than just one caterer, the couple is reportedly planning to include local restaurants too.

In contrast, William and Kate's wedding was more of a traditional, formal meal with some ingredients provided by King Charles III. After a seafood appetizer, attendees enjoyed lamb and vegetables. Rather than fries and ketchup, William and Kate's guests were dining on potatoes and the rather mysterious-sounding "sauce Windsor" (via Hello!), which could be a special family recipe.