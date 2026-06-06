Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Is Just Like Her Famous Father: 'She's Very Passionate'

Paris Jackson's life took a tragic turn after her father Michael Jackson's death, and she struggled with the pressure to publicize the father-daughter relationship. In May 2026, Paris opened up about it on Jack Osbourne's "Trying Not to Die" podcast. "There's definitely a certain element where I felt I had to share everything ... and that has drastically changed in the last few years," Paris recalled. "I'm now learning like, 'Oh, I can have my own personal relationship [with my dad], and I'm allowed to be private about it,' and now my relationship is the most beautiful relationship ever."

However, navigating the parasocial relationship with Michael Jackson fans hasn't gotten in the way of Paris' creative pursuits, another way in which she embodies her father's personality. Paris built a stunning net worth by modeling, working multiple roles in the television and film industry, and launching her music career in 2018.

While it seems like a lot to juggle, Jackson told Jack Osbourne that she had been brought up by her father to appreciate hard work. "There was a lot about my up upbringing that was that was silver spoon-esque, but there was so much of it that had to be earned," she explained on the "Trying Not to Die" podcast. Balancing multiple creative jobs seems like Paris' unique way to show how much she learned from her father's work ethic.