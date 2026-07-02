Sandra Bullock Just Lowkey Gave Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Her Stamp Of Approval
One of the toughest battles in dating is getting your best friends to like your significant other, but Jennifer Aniston seems to have achieved said milestone with hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis. The "Friends" alum, who began dating Curtis in May 2025, uploaded a collection of photos to Instagram on July 1, gaining her friend Sandra Bullock's stamp of approval.
In the carousel, Aniston posed for a selfie with Curtis and shared other meaningful moments together as they walked through London, went to the gym, and hung out with friends. "Incoming summer dumper!" she captioned the cute pictures. Bullock commented on the post, sharing some love. "Every view, perfection," the "Practical Magic" star wrote, adding a heart emoji. It's obvious she approves of this relationship, which is especially sweet given Aniston was Bullock's rock after her partner, Bryan Randall, died in 2023.
Aniston's other close celebrity friends commented, as well, including Jennifer Garner, who wrote, "Excellent. Lovely." Josh Gad left three red heart emojis, and Lily Collins posted four smiling emojis surrounded by hearts. Rita Wilson commented, "Paradise!!" It's just further proof that Aniston has finally found "the one" in Curtis.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock became friends in 2010
Despite both gaining fame in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock didn't connect until 2010. In an August 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Bullock revealed they became friends at a mutual friend's wedding. "We were just like, 'Oh my God, we need to meet and cut loose,'" "The Blind Side" star said. "And we did."
Bullock confirmed they didn't get close for so long because of Hollywood pressure, which didn't leave room for influential women to befriend each other. "We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends — it was about pitting everyone against each other," Bullock told the outlet. "We were told we weren't supposed to do that — meaning like and respect and honor each other." Obviously they didn't agree, ultimately forming a beautiful example of female friendship.
The actors are still friends in 2026, with Aniston helping welcome Bullock to Instagram in April. When Bullock joined the social media platform, Aniston posted on her Instagram Story, "Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram..." (via Entertainment Tonight). Aniston then shared a selfie of her and Bullock, writing, "@sandrabullock!!!! It sucks! You're gonna love it...." Now Bullock's using her account to comment on Aniston's posts, showing her love in public and making our hearts melt in the process.