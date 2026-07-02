Sandra Bullock Just Lowkey Gave Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Her Stamp Of Approval

Despite both gaining fame in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock didn't connect until 2010. In an August 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Bullock revealed they became friends at a mutual friend's wedding. "We were just like, 'Oh my God, we need to meet and cut loose,'" "The Blind Side" star said. "And we did."

Bullock confirmed they didn't get close for so long because of Hollywood pressure, which didn't leave room for influential women to befriend each other. "We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends — it was about pitting everyone against each other," Bullock told the outlet. "We were told we weren't supposed to do that — meaning like and respect and honor each other." Obviously they didn't agree, ultimately forming a beautiful example of female friendship.

The actors are still friends in 2026, with Aniston helping welcome Bullock to Instagram in April. When Bullock joined the social media platform, Aniston posted on her Instagram Story, "Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram..." (via Entertainment Tonight). Aniston then shared a selfie of her and Bullock, writing, "@sandrabullock!!!! It sucks! You're gonna love it...." Now Bullock's using her account to comment on Aniston's posts, showing her love in public and making our hearts melt in the process.