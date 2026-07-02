Meet Ben Attal, The Hunky Husband Of French Model Thylane Blondeau
When a woman becomes famous for her beauty, her fans are also curious about her personal life. Such is the case for the French model Thylane Blondeau, who was twice dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world." Blondeau started modeling at 3 years old, founded a clothing line in her late teens, and launched a haircare brand in 2025. She usually keeps her love life out of the limelight, but the details are just as exciting as her career.
The model and entrepreneur announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Ben Attal in March 2026. Three months later, she married the French actor and DJ in a civil ceremony in Paris. Blondeau posted an Instagram carousel with highlights from the June 2026 ceremony. The caption read, "Civil wedding in Paris," followed by a white heart emoji. "A day we'll carry with us forever." She clearly had a stunning transformation from being "the most beautiful girl" to a well-rounded woman, and her husband Ben also had a childhood in the spotlight.
Ben was born in June 1997 to actor parents Yvan Attal and Charlotte Gainsbourg, making him four years older than Blondeau, who was born in April 2001. His mother Charlotte is the daughter of Jane Birkin, the English actor who inspired the Birkin bag, and French actor Serge Gainsbourg. Ben started his film career alongside his parents in the 2001 film "My Wife Is an Actress," which his father wrote and directed as well.
Ben Attal lives in luxury
Although more people might recognize Thylane Blondeau, Ben Attal lives a lavish life in his own right. Like his wife, Ben started his career at a young age, but he didn't work his entire childhood. He took a hiatus from 2009 to 2016 after making films with his parents in the early 2000s. As an adult, Ben took on roles in French films such as "Rachel's Game," directed by Thierry Klifa, and "The Accusation," directed by his father Yves Attal.
In 2023, Ben's mother Charlotte Gainsbourg opened Le Gainsbarre, a combination café and bar, near the Parisian house museum dedicated to her famous parents (Maison Gainsbourg). About two years later, Ben started managing Le Gainsbarre and hosted DJ sets at night, according to The Times. However, after noise complaints, Ben said that things would calm down and he'd change how Le Gainsbarre is run.
Ben can also be seen on Blondeau's Instagram whenever they travel together. He proposed to the model in Greece in March 2026, and the couple took a trip to New York City on New Year's Eve in 2024. His digital profile is more low-key since he rarely posts on his verified Instagram account, and his second one is private. However, the young couple's shared sense of ambition and love for traveling seem to make them happy.