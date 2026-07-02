Meet Ben Attal, The Hunky Husband Of French Model Thylane Blondeau

When a woman becomes famous for her beauty, her fans are also curious about her personal life. Such is the case for the French model Thylane Blondeau, who was twice dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world." Blondeau started modeling at 3 years old, founded a clothing line in her late teens, and launched a haircare brand in 2025. She usually keeps her love life out of the limelight, but the details are just as exciting as her career.

The model and entrepreneur announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Ben Attal in March 2026. Three months later, she married the French actor and DJ in a civil ceremony in Paris. Blondeau posted an Instagram carousel with highlights from the June 2026 ceremony. The caption read, "Civil wedding in Paris," followed by a white heart emoji. "A day we'll carry with us forever." She clearly had a stunning transformation from being "the most beautiful girl" to a well-rounded woman, and her husband Ben also had a childhood in the spotlight.

Ben was born in June 1997 to actor parents Yvan Attal and Charlotte Gainsbourg, making him four years older than Blondeau, who was born in April 2001. His mother Charlotte is the daughter of Jane Birkin, the English actor who inspired the Birkin bag, and French actor Serge Gainsbourg. Ben started his film career alongside his parents in the 2001 film "My Wife Is an Actress," which his father wrote and directed as well.