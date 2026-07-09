What Happened To Rosie O'Donnell's Ex Kelli Carpenter After Their Divorce?
Rosie O'Donnell has had a long and successful career in entertainment across many different forms. From her high profile acting roles, to O'Donnell's behind the scenes screaming matches on the "View", to her books and activism, there are many details on her professional and personal life. As one of the first publicly out lesbians in entertainment, some may be curious about her relationships. O'Donnell was married to TV executive Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007, though the couple is said to have been together for 11 years in total.
Since their separation, Carpenter has since remarried and is now working in the travel industry as well as hosting the I love my wife podcast. Carpenter's current wife, Anna Steel, co-hosts the podcast. Carpenter and Steel married in 2013 and are still married as of this writing. Meanwhile, O'Donnell also remarried in 2012, but her relationship with Michelle Rounds did not last, and they divorced in 2015.
Rosie O'Donnell and Kelli Carpenter remain amicable while co-parenting
There are many tragic details about Rosie O'Donnell's life, but it would appear that her relationship with Kelli Carpenter is not one of them. Despite the divorce, the two are apparently amicable and co-parent the three children they had together, Chelsea, Blake, and Vivienne. According to US Weekly, Carpenter said that she and O'Donnell were "on good terms" as of 2012. Given that there have been no reports of strain between the couple since then, it suggests that their divorce was one of the less tumultuous that sometimes happens in celebrity relationships.
O'Donnell has quite the blended family, besides her children with Kelli, she also adopted her first son Parker before they began dating, and then adopted her son Clay with her second wife Michelle Rounds. O'Donnell's relationship with her five kids over the years may not have always been the best. However, O'Donnell told Oprah in 2010 that "she always wanted to be a mom" and emphasized the importance of being present in her kids' lives.