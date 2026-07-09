What Happened To Rosie O'Donnell's Ex Kelli Carpenter After Their Divorce?

Rosie O'Donnell has had a long and successful career in entertainment across many different forms. From her high profile acting roles, to O'Donnell's behind the scenes screaming matches on the "View", to her books and activism, there are many details on her professional and personal life. As one of the first publicly out lesbians in entertainment, some may be curious about her relationships. O'Donnell was married to TV executive Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007, though the couple is said to have been together for 11 years in total.

Since their separation, Carpenter has since remarried and is now working in the travel industry as well as hosting the I love my wife podcast. Carpenter's current wife, Anna Steel, co-hosts the podcast. Carpenter and Steel married in 2013 and are still married as of this writing. Meanwhile, O'Donnell also remarried in 2012, but her relationship with Michelle Rounds did not last, and they divorced in 2015.