Rosie O'Donnell's Most Tragic Life Details Explained

Rosie O'Donnell has been no stranger to tragedy even throughout her childhood. O'Donnell experienced a devastating loss at just 10 years old when her mother died of breast cancer. Her mom, Roseann Teresa Murtha O'Donnell, was only 39 when she succumbed to the illness on St. Patrick's Day in 1973. "I remember ... looking in the mirror and saying, 'Nothing bad can happen today because it's good luck for the Irish,'" O'Donnell shared with People. "And then the worst thing happened that day."

O'Donnell also recalled being confused as to what exactly had happened, having been sent home from a friend's house to find her street lined with cars. Her father and several of his family members were visibly upset and delivered the news to O'Donnell, but she didn't quite understand. "They said, 'Your mother passed away.' And I remember thinking, 'What does that mean, 'passed away'?'" When the reality hit her that her mother was gone "it was pretty much earth-shattering," the comedian described.

O'Donnell was so affected by her mother's death that she acted out, running away from her elementary school and hiding in the surrounding woods. Her behavior caught the attention of a teacher, Pat Maravel, whom O'Donnell credited with helping her through the extremely difficult time. "I was a kid in desperate need and she took me under her wing ... This woman loved me back to life," O'Donnell told Extra.