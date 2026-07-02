Taylor Swift Would Supposedly 'Love To Take Travis' Last Name' – But Swifties, Don't Freak Out

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous names in the world, but the "I Knew It, I Knew You" singer may not keep it for much longer. Swift is reportedly marrying fiancé Travis Kelce in NYC over the Fourth of July weekend in what people are calling "the wedding of the century." And insiders say, afterward, she may actually take her hubby's last name instead of keeping the iconic "Swift."

Sources told the Daily Mail on July 1 that, while the pop singer will remain "Taylor Swift" for fans, she will reportedly legally change her name to "Taylor Kelce." "Professionally, she'll always be Taylor Swift. The name has become one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and there's really no reason to change that," an insider told the outlet, adding, "Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she'd love to take Travis' last name."

Another reason Swift might take Kelce's name? Because of their potential future kids (you know, the ones she sang about wanting in "Wi$h Li$t," when she crooned about her dream to "have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you"). The insider added, "She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share."