Taylor Swift Would Supposedly 'Love To Take Travis' Last Name' – But Swifties, Don't Freak Out
Taylor Swift is one of the most famous names in the world, but the "I Knew It, I Knew You" singer may not keep it for much longer. Swift is reportedly marrying fiancé Travis Kelce in NYC over the Fourth of July weekend in what people are calling "the wedding of the century." And insiders say, afterward, she may actually take her hubby's last name instead of keeping the iconic "Swift."
Sources told the Daily Mail on July 1 that, while the pop singer will remain "Taylor Swift" for fans, she will reportedly legally change her name to "Taylor Kelce." "Professionally, she'll always be Taylor Swift. The name has become one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and there's really no reason to change that," an insider told the outlet, adding, "Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she'd love to take Travis' last name."
Another reason Swift might take Kelce's name? Because of their potential future kids (you know, the ones she sang about wanting in "Wi$h Li$t," when she crooned about her dream to "have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you"). The insider added, "She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share."
Hyphenating is reportedly not on the table for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
In the past, Travis Kelce has hinted he and Taylor Swift might be interested in hyphenating their last name. On a May 2026 episode of "Bussin' With the Boys," podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan commented on if Swift will change her last name or if Kelce will change his to "Travis Swift." They also debated the possibility of a shared last name like "Swift-Kelce" or "Kelce-Swift," adding in the caption, "Travis Kelce-Swift kinda has a ring to it." Kelce himself seemingly lowkey approved the conversation, as he liked the post on Instagram.
However, sources told the Daily Mail Swift reportedly is "not interested in hyphenating or trying to combine their names." They added, "Both she and Travis think there's something incredibly special and beautiful about sharing the same last name, even if the world will always know her professionally as Taylor Swift."
Swifties don't need to worry, though. It's doubtful we'd even find out if Swift did change her name, especially looking at the non-disclosure agreements (NDA) she's making guests sign at the wedding, and the way she fiercely guards her privacy. She will always be Taylor Swift to us!