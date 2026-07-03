David Muir's Daring Stunt Reminds Everyone Why He's ABC's Most Eligible Anchor
Fans have watched David Muir on ABC's "World News Tonight" for over a decade. A job like his means trying lots of new things and, in honor of the 250th birthday of the U.S.A, Muir is trying even more new things all over the country. Most recently, the beloved TV personality climbed all the way to the top of The Statue of Liberty, which hasn't been allowed since 1916. This was an impressive feat — one that clearly had the news anchor feeling nervous. So, it's hard to imagine that Muir anticipated the reaction he'd get from fans. While many folks admired the accomplishment, others had a very different takeaway.
As one commenter wrote simply, under a Hello! magazine article about the feat that was shared by Yahoo! Entertainment: "Single?" Another fan clearly agreed, swooning, "He's so pretty." A third commenter chimed in, "The man's gorgeous." Elsewhere, one commenter helpfully asked a question that was surely on many fans' minds: "Why isn't Muir married? Is he ?????" Evidently, while the "World News Tonight" host was understandably uneasy about climbing 300 feet up in the air to reach the top of the Statue of Liberty's torch, fans were mostly concerned with the fact that he looked good doing it. If this doesn't prove once and for all that Muir is the most eligible anchor on television, we don't know what will.
David Muir was nervous about his big climb
As David Muir explained to USA Today, he asked a park ranger, before climbing the 40-foot ladder to the top of The Statue of Liberty, "How many people are allowed up here?" And, according to the beloved news anchor, they replied with: "Nobody." Suffice it to say, it was an impressive accomplishment. Muir has racked up plenty of them throughout his long career but he was still apprehensive about this particular challenge. "Climbing the ladder itself was more terrifying than standing up on the platform," the TV personality admitted. When asked to return to the top a second time for more footage, Muir pointed out, "You just hear the audio of me saying, 'I'm not going back down.' We're not doing this twice."
Luckily for the ABC stalwart, it seems like he can do anything, from sitting at an anchor's desk to climbing a very tall, very skinny ladder that no one is allowed to climb, and he'll rake in compliments about how David Muir is aging like fine wine. USA Today shared an Instagram post about the Statue of Liberty stunt that generated even more comments from fans who were completely distracted by his good looks. "David is hotter than July," one enthused. "Beautiful picture of a beautiful man," added another. "Always looking goooood king David," a third gushed. Muir has a hush-hush relationship history, and the ABC star maintains an ultra-private love life. Perhaps this air of mystery just makes him even more appealing to fans. Either way, Muir's most eligible anchor title clearly isn't going anywhere.