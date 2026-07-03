David Muir's Daring Stunt Reminds Everyone Why He's ABC's Most Eligible Anchor

Fans have watched David Muir on ABC's "World News Tonight" for over a decade. A job like his means trying lots of new things and, in honor of the 250th birthday of the U.S.A, Muir is trying even more new things all over the country. Most recently, the beloved TV personality climbed all the way to the top of The Statue of Liberty, which hasn't been allowed since 1916. This was an impressive feat — one that clearly had the news anchor feeling nervous. So, it's hard to imagine that Muir anticipated the reaction he'd get from fans. While many folks admired the accomplishment, others had a very different takeaway.

As one commenter wrote simply, under a Hello! magazine article about the feat that was shared by Yahoo! Entertainment: "Single?" Another fan clearly agreed, swooning, "He's so pretty." A third commenter chimed in, "The man's gorgeous." Elsewhere, one commenter helpfully asked a question that was surely on many fans' minds: "Why isn't Muir married? Is he ?????" Evidently, while the "World News Tonight" host was understandably uneasy about climbing 300 feet up in the air to reach the top of the Statue of Liberty's torch, fans were mostly concerned with the fact that he looked good doing it. If this doesn't prove once and for all that Muir is the most eligible anchor on television, we don't know what will.